How The Royal Family Allegedly Feels As Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Limit Their Comments About Them

It’s no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a seemingly strained relationship with the rest of the Royal Family, especially after the premiere of their docuseries and the release of the prince’s memoir. However, according to a source, it’s been speculated that the Royal Family is “encouraged” by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s lack of comments about them recently. So, is it possible this reported turbulent relationship is on the up and up?

Reportedly, since they were dropped by Spotify , the couple has been focusing on other business ventures. In a report from The Daily Mail , the Royal Editor Rebecca English claimed that the Prince Harry and Markle are focusing on the future, writing:

Relations between father and son, I understand, are still not good, although the family feel encouraged by claims that Harry and Meghan are now determined to focus on the future rather than family recriminations.

A source close to the family also told English that if this is true, things might be looking up for the royals as a whole, saying:

If true, that can only be a good thing and may offer a sliver of hope that at some point in the future personal relationships can be rebuilt. It's been a very visibly challenging year when it comes to the Sussexes.

She also noted that while this could be a good thing, King Charles reportedly hasn’t read Spare yet. When it comes to the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William, she claimed it is still strained, and contact between them is “non-existent.”

Both the allegations and revelations in Spare and the narrative put forward in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan had many speculating about how the senior Royal Family would feel about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In both, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make claims about the family and the press that don’t make the royals look great. So, it would be understandable if they weren’t pleased with the couple.

Along with the drama surrounding the book and series, there was also a bit of tension when it came to King Charles' coronation. While Prince Harry decided to attend the ceremony, Markel stayed in California, because it fell on the same day as their son’s birthday. Following his dad’s big moment, the Duke of Sussex didn’t stick around long, and he went back to the United States. One source claimed that this decision was “unwise,” and overall, a lot of the rumors and news surrounding this event seemed to indicate uneasy waters for the Royal Family.