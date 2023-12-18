‘I Felt Like I Was Losing My Mind’: After Meghan McCain Slammed Ana Navarro’s Comments On The View, She Opened Up About Her Experience

It’s no secret now that Meghan McCain parted ways with The View after four years on bad terms. The political author has shared her opinion of ABC’s popular daytime talk show several times over the years for the toxic work environment she experienced and the way the co-hosts have continued to “demonize her” since she left. After tensions were raised again regarding a comment on the show from Ana Navarro, McCain gave more insight into her experience on The View.

Meghan McCain slammed Ana Navarro’s recent musing that The View co-hosts have used their relatives’ names to “influence-peddle.” While Navarro didn’t name any names, the daughter of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain took the comment as a direct attack against her, even threatening legal action. In an episode of The Janice Dean Podcast released December 17, McCain spoke more about how her circumstances impacted her negative experience on The View. She said:

In that time when I felt like I was losing my mind and having a really hard time emotionally, impacted by the fact that, like, my dad was dying of brain cancer, I was having fertility issues. There was just a lot happening in my life, as well as going into this work environment that just felt really hostile. I called you [Janice Dean] many times after the show crying.

In addition to dealing with what was happening with her father, she also had her own health to think about. She said:

I had two miscarriages, I had a lot of stress and trauma. I was working at The View at the time I got pregnant and it was, to put it nicely, not an environment that I think is healthy to be pregnant in. And I was really scared and freaked out.

Meghan McCain has spoken out over the past couple of years about what she endured, as she was at the time the only conservative voice among The View’s co-hosts. She has spoken about rumors being leaked to the media about her, and since she left she said she is continuously bashed by her former colleagues. She continued:

I’ve really tried to close the door and move on as much as I possibly can, but the hardest part for me about The View is that it has felt like — and I know this sounds dramatic — but it really has felt kind of like leaving a cult, in the sense that, like, when you leave, I am just trashed all the time by people who work there.

Meghan McCain said she just wants to move on, which is exactly what she said in response to Ana Navarro’s “influence-peddle” comments, accusing those on The View of continuing to “slander me on an almost weekly basis.”