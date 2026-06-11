Meghan McCain’s The Latest To Go Off On Jimmy Kimmel’s Late Night Content: ‘A Mean, Heartless B—--d’

Jimmy Kimmel has found himself in hot water over a monologue again. This week he took aim at Spencer Pratt, the reality-star-turned politician who made a bid for Mayor of Los Angeles this year. Pratt’s been in the news for claiming he’d leave LA if he lost, and lost he did. Nithya Raman secured the second Democratic spot and will face Karen Bass in the election. Kimmel then took him to task on late night, and now even Meghan McCain is weighing in. Here’s what’s happening in Tinseltown.

First, for context, you need to know that Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue earlier this week took aim at Pratt’s claims he’d leave LA if he lost the race. Here’s what Kimmel said specifically on late night:

So now, we wait to hear from Spencer Pratt. You know, he clearly promised that if Karen Bass or Nithya Raman we a were elected mayor, he was gonna move out of LA. He said he was done with La. Spencer, if you’re watching, we are so, so sorry to see you go. We’re gonna miss the hell out of you. You’re a man of your word, and you’ve gotta go!

Adding insult, Kimmel even rented the reality star a U-haul to get the heck out of dodge, which some took offense too, given Pratt was running on a platform asking for change after he lost everything in the LA fires last year.

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Meghan McCain saw the clip a few hours later and she did not hold back, taking to X with her own response:

Jimmy Kimmel is a mean, heartless bastard and no amount of on air crying will convince me or anyone else otherwise. The day he is off air will be a better day for the country.

Now, it’s not really off-brand for Meghan McCain to weigh in on something she’s not directly involved in. She recently took a dig at daytime TV after Kelly Clarkson decided to exit (though indirectly she definitely has some feelings about daytime programs after her contentious run on The View ). She also has taken shots at Gwyneth Paltrow’s frankness over her sex life , and even once bashed And Just Like That, leading the stars to respond . In this case, though, I don’t think Spencer Pratt needed her help.

Pratt Handled The Barb From Kimmel Without McCain’s Help

It's also not off-brand for Jimmy Kimmel to use late night to weigh in on politics. Though it doesn't seem like Spencer Pratt needed McCain's help to respond.

The former The Hills star ran on a Republican platform that focused on issues like crime and emergency management, the latter he felt deeply tied to given he and wife Heidi Montag lost their home in the Pacific Palisades fires in 2025. When Kimmel made his comments on ABC’s late night program, he didn’t sit on his hindquarters. Instead, he responded on social media, bringing up the fire and the loss he’d faced:

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Jimmy Kimmel I guess you missed the part of the story i don't need a U-Haul…I have nothing left to pack 🤷‍♂️

He also shared footage of the fire that devastated his home at the beginning of 2025.

Jimmy Kimmel has been more and more in the spotlight over political takes, particularly after his comments on the assassination of Charlie Kirk led to a brief suspension by ABC and a bunch of discourse over what free speech means in a broadcast context. He's caught President Donald Trump's ire in several posts, including one where Trump called him "no way funny as attested in the television ratings." (Editor Note: Kimmel is way up in the ratings since Colbert's cancelation.)

Though Kimmel is not the only late night host to earn this sort of attention, as NBC's Seth Meyers and more have taken flak from our President. Now, it seems he's caught the attention of other outspoken public figures like Meghan McCain. We'll have to wait and see if this story continues or if Pratt's own comeback is the end of the matter.