Meghan McCain’s The Latest To Go Off On Jimmy Kimmel’s Late Night Content: ‘A Mean, Heartless B—--d’
She did not hold back about the U-haul thing.
Jimmy Kimmel has found himself in hot water over a monologue again. This week he took aim at Spencer Pratt, the reality-star-turned politician who made a bid for Mayor of Los Angeles this year. Pratt’s been in the news for claiming he’d leave LA if he lost, and lost he did. Nithya Raman secured the second Democratic spot and will face Karen Bass in the election. Kimmel then took him to task on late night, and now even Meghan McCain is weighing in. Here’s what’s happening in Tinseltown.
First, for context, you need to know that Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue earlier this week took aim at Pratt’s claims he’d leave LA if he lost the race. Here’s what Kimmel said specifically on late night:
Adding insult, Kimmel even rented the reality star a U-haul to get the heck out of dodge, which some took offense too, given Pratt was running on a platform asking for change after he lost everything in the LA fires last year.
Meghan McCain saw the clip a few hours later and she did not hold back, taking to X with her own response:
Now, it’s not really off-brand for Meghan McCain to weigh in on something she’s not directly involved in. She recently took a dig at daytime TV after Kelly Clarkson decided to exit (though indirectly she definitely has some feelings about daytime programs after her contentious run on The View). She also has taken shots at Gwyneth Paltrow’s frankness over her sex life, and even once bashed And Just Like That, leading the stars to respond. In this case, though, I don’t think Spencer Pratt needed her help.
Pratt Handled The Barb From Kimmel Without McCain’s Help
It's also not off-brand for Jimmy Kimmel to use late night to weigh in on politics. Though it doesn't seem like Spencer Pratt needed McCain's help to respond.
The former The Hills star ran on a Republican platform that focused on issues like crime and emergency management, the latter he felt deeply tied to given he and wife Heidi Montag lost their home in the Pacific Palisades fires in 2025. When Kimmel made his comments on ABC’s late night program, he didn’t sit on his hindquarters. Instead, he responded on social media, bringing up the fire and the loss he’d faced:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
He also shared footage of the fire that devastated his home at the beginning of 2025.
Jimmy Kimmel has been more and more in the spotlight over political takes, particularly after his comments on the assassination of Charlie Kirk led to a brief suspension by ABC and a bunch of discourse over what free speech means in a broadcast context. He's caught President Donald Trump's ire in several posts, including one where Trump called him "no way funny as attested in the television ratings." (Editor Note: Kimmel is way up in the ratings since Colbert's cancelation.)
Though Kimmel is not the only late night host to earn this sort of attention, as NBC's Seth Meyers and more have taken flak from our President. Now, it seems he's caught the attention of other outspoken public figures like Meghan McCain. We'll have to wait and see if this story continues or if Pratt's own comeback is the end of the matter.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.