Britney Spears Celebrated Her Birthday By Penning Message To Estranged Sister Jamie Lynn Spears

It's not secret that Britney Spears has had issues with members of her family over the past several years, but her latest gesture could imply that she's looking to mend fences. To her fans' surprise, Spears celebrated her own birthday by posting a sweet message to her estranged sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. It's honestly a bit of a shocking development, to say the least, but the post is very sentimental and sure to warm some fans' hearts.

The “Toxic” singer, who turned 41 on Friday, is usually active on Instagram and, as of late, has been posting content that pays tribute to her sons and her husband, Sam Asghari. In that spirit, she had some kind words for her "baby sister." In her caption, Spears wrote:

It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show 🎉 !!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it 🤧🤧🤧 My baby sister !!! I love you !!!

The post featured a couple of photos of Jamie Lynn Spears, one that shows her playing the guitar, and one that's a portrait of her in a kitchen. Check it out:

While the message is sweet, fans were shocked by the post, and they made it clear they aren’t quite sure if it was actually Britney who uploaded the photos. (That effectively adds to the continuous list of conspiracy theories in the singer’s comments .) For example, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe commented:

Ok well now we know who’s running her account. Cough Jamie cough.

That comment has over 10,000 likes, and TikToker Mik Zazon posted a comment that's since garnered 33,000 likes, which reads:

I’m so confused

The reason for the confusion is that the two sisters have been publicly feuding since the end of Britney’s conservatorship, which lasted 13 years. Jamie Lynn had not been an exception in Britney’s allegations against her family . Britney previously cited her younger sister as one of the people who left her "drowning" amid the legal arrangement.

Earlier this year, Britney Spears' lawyer presented Jamie Lynn with a cease and desist letter , asking her to stop sharing stories about Britney while promoting her memoir, Things I Should Have Said. In January, Britney also called her little sister “scum,” and declared that she wasn’t ready to forgive her. Jamie Lynn responded to her sister, saying she had “attempted many times to speak to [her] directly and handle this privately like sisters should.”

The younger Spears has spoken out about how she loves her sister, telling GMA that she's "only ever loved and supported her.” She also said she “took no steps to be a part of” Britney’s conservatorship. In addition to all of this, she also showed sympathy toward Britney regarding her breakup with Justin Timberlake.

In terms of other members of the Spears family, Britney has accused her mother of hitting her , and father Lynn Spears has reached out multiple times trying to apologize for what the “...Baby One More Time” singer went through . Britney seemingly responded to her mom's pleas, though it wasn’t exactly a loving reply.

Based on Britney’s latest post about her sister, it appears the two have made up or are, at the very least, taking steps to make amends. One would hope that the two siblings -- and the family as a whole -- will find some kind of peace.