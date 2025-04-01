Melanie Lynskey Reveals The TV-Related Faux Pas Her Matlock-Starring Husband Jason Ritter Commits, And This Would Drive Me ‘Crazy’ Too

Friends and fellow viewers, rejoice! This week’s bounty from the 2025 TV schedule does include a new episode of CBS’ hit drama Matlock; and it’s the start of a three-week run that’ll end Season 1 with some potentially explosive results.

You can thank Jason Ritter’s latest Matlock dance tease as part of what’s set those expectations pretty high, which must be driving wife and Yellowjackets actor Melanie Lynskey absolutely nuts. What Ms. Lynskey shared with the folks at People might explain why her husband shot that most recent clip from what looked like the basement stairs.

Apparently the Lynskey/Ritter household is one with a mixed discipline when it comes to spoilers. Here’s what Melanie Lynsky feels on her side of the divide, when it comes to learning too much about the future:

I don't want to hear any spoilers, I hate it. I'll remember. I'll be watching the show like, 'Oh, I know this is going to happen.' It drives me crazy.

If the New Zealand-born actor hasn’t caught up with Matlock’s most recent Welbrexa twist , one could imagine that Jason Ritter’s potential commentary on that latest mindblower is primed to be a potential conflict. Though you could assume that this is a family that has a Paramount+ subscription , as the Gravity Falls vet who recently became part of the Lanterns cast for HBO is probably equally keen to keep up on all things Yellowjackets.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Are you in a household that loves both Yellowjackets and Matlock? Then you're going to need a very specific Paramount+ subscription to keep the peace. While the Essentials plan starting at $7.99 a month gets you in the door, it's the ad-free Premium plan from $12.99 a month that gets you access to both of those shows, and the libraries they occupy. But please, be mindful of spoilers.

Which brings us to the opposite side of the spoiler coin, as Melanie Lynskey continued this discussion by offering both halves of this subject. The Two and a Half Men icon offered the following anecdote about how Jason Ritter handles spoilers, and it apparently runs in the family:

He can hear every spoiler and forget it, and then just watch the show and still be like, 'Oh my God.' And I'm like, 'How are you surprised? You asked me to tell you the whole plot and now it's happening.' He's funny, his whole family is like that though. They'll tell each other the entire plot of a movie and then they'll be like, 'Oh, we can't wait to see that.'

Some might say that knowing spoilers isn’t a problem, because you still need to learn the context for how those events transpire. So even if Ritter somehow learned that his better half’s prequel-worthy The Last of Us character bit the big one in Season 1 before seeing it himself, there’s a chance that he was still quite surprised by that scene. Which may have led to some fun Sunday night phone calls from his relatives after its debut.

The current cycle of TV fun is about to come to an end for both Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s pressing projects - which means that there’s a chance that Ms. Lynskey may have already learned something from Matlock’s two-hour season finale that none of us know about yet.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Showtime)

If so, then for Mr. Ritter’s sake, I hope that’s only because she watched all the screeners and learned the twists as they occurred. Considering what we know about Yellowjackets' Shauna as of late, I don't think he'd want to be on Melanie Lynskey's bad side - even if it's merely a fraction of her fictional counterpart's energy.

Speaking of twists, Yellowjackets’ Season 3 finale stings the airwaves on April 13th, while Matlock’s closing argument for Season 1 is set to debut on April 17th. While the former is broadcast Sundays at 8 PM ET on Showtime, Paramount+ subscribers get early access the Friday before. So if you’re in a house that’s strict about its spoiler policies, you have the dates you’ll need to make sure everyone enjoys at their own pace.