‘I Feel Really Guilty About That’: Melissa Joan Hart Opens Up About The Time She Took An ‘Underage’ Britney Spears To The Club

If you grew up in the ‘90s then you got to see a number of today’s celebrities when they were just beginning to enjoy employing their talents and becoming famous as kids and teens. Of course, because Hollywood is a pretty small community, that means that a lot of these stars crossed paths or even worked together, like pop legend Britney Spears and Sabrina, the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart. Now, the latter has opened up about taking an “underage” Spears to a club and feeling “really guilty about that.”

What Did Melissa Joan Hart Say About Taking An Underage Britney Spears To A Club?

I suppose it’s possible that you don’t recognize the name of Melissa Joan Hart, but that would definitely mean that you simply weren’t alive until sometime after the early ‘00s, because she was on our TVs almost every week for over a decade. The former Nickelodeon star (who weighed in on the Quiet On Set allegations recently) got her big break by leading Clarissa Explains It All from 1991-1994, then saw even more fame when leading Sabrina from 1996-2003.

It was about half-way through that series that she starred in the film Drive Me Crazy, which led to her working with the now recently divorced Britney Spears to film a music video, and the partnership led to the two young stars paling around a bit. As Hart told Entertainment Tonight :

Britney and I got to do a lot of press together. And we had a lot of fun together during this time. … I saw that she was just surrounded by people, never able to break free. And I was like, 'Hey want to come?' I would go to a club every night -- I love dancing and I loved going out, but I also knew to be responsible and, like, when to stop.

Well, I think we are all aware now of how things for the “(You Drive Me) Crazy” singer (who’s said there was “no justice” for the treatment she received from her parents ) were likely not great, even back when the film was being promoted in 1999. It sounds like the ageless ‘90s TV icon felt a bit bad for her and simply wanted to help her have some more typical young-person fun, which I think is, basically, to be commended. However, Hart is a bit older than Spears, which meant that her new buddy wasn’t quite old enough for partying at “da clurb” back in the day, to which the Lifetime movie grandmother now said:

She was underage and young and -- but I [was] just like, 'Let's go out. We're just gonna go out and have some fun.' And yeah -- and I feel really guilty about that still to this day because I should have known better, being a big sister.

Oh, Melissa. Take it easy on yourself, OK? There is no one of age among us who doesn’t have 20/20 vision about several events from our past. Plus, it sounds like she really did have the best of intentions when securing a spot at a club for her new underage friend. It’s entirely possible that Spears (who is hopefully not spiraling after her recent hotel incident ) will open up about this trip at some point, and all Hart and the rest of us can do is hope that her time at the venue went as intended, and she just had a good time and remembers the night fondly.