'There Has Been No Justice': Britney Spears Takes Aim At Parents With Salty Posts After Settling Lawsuit With Jamie Spears

Britney Spears has been in court with her father Jamie Spears for two-and-a-half years regarding legal fees tied to her conservatorship case, but this past Thursday, that ended. The details were made confidential outside of the revelation the parties agreed on an undisclosed sum. While both legal teams officially said everyone was satisfied with the agreement, the singer has put up posts on Instagram that give the impression she's not too happy.

The pop star, who seemingly announced her retirement from the music industry back in January, was on social media site on Sunday sharing some details about her relationship with her parents. The singer has made many allegations about her family in the past, but these felt pointed in light of the recent conclusion of her legal battle. In a since-deleted post showcasing her bare back, Spears wrote:

I was actually right about nerve damage in my back!!! I have to get acupuncture every day of my life now!!! Words and thinking too hard make it worse!!! My family hurt me!!! There has been no justice and probably never will be!!! The people who sat and did absolutely nothing when they did that for four months are smooth sailing!!! THe way I was brought up I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me!!! I am so lucky to be here!!! It's funny 'cus till this very day I haven't told them face to face!!! I text through IG but I honestly believe it will not be safe it I ever did go face to face so!!! The child in me knows they would be destroyed and that's basically it!!! I do miss my home in Louisiana and I wish I could visit but they took everything!!!

The photo accompanying the caption was meant to highlight the back issues Britney Spears sustained due to what she's alleged to have been inaction on behalf of her parents. This post doesn't have anything to do explicitly with the legal dispute that was just settled, but it's possible that parties are prevented or discouraged from making any additional comments about the case outside of what their legal representation said.

Britney Spears made many claims about the way her parents raised her in her autobiography, many of which paint her father, Jamie, and mother, Lynne, in a negative light. In a second post accompanied by a photo of a picturesque scene, she talked about how her parents allegedly denied her an inhaler for asthma treatment:

SO PRETTY!!! I can breathe now real inhalers !!! Just got them again HUGE difference I used to have an asthma machine when I was in elementary school but the innocent mom and dad took it away for 6 years !!! But y’all I’m so fucking grateful now !!! I LOVE YOU MOM AND DAD !!!

Spears also deleted a post after this with the cover of actress Jennette McCurdy's book I'm Glad That My Mom Died. The singer has been known to make multiple Instagram posts in a short amount of time, so it's understandable a few might be deleted just as quickly. Perhaps Spears rethought the decision to make claims about her parents publicly so soon after the conclusion of the legal battle, or she was advised by her legal counsel not to. We can only speculate.

Instagram remains the most popular place to read Britney Spears' latest thoughts and feelings with no plans for new music and her memoir already released. The singer could be making a ton of money with the amount of attention her posts get, but she is reportedly uninterested in being paid on the platform. To be fair, the singer seems to be well-off financially, and now that she has better control of her money, she's not in the business of doing what a brand may tell her to do.

