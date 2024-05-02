It’s a Big Week For Britney Spears Legal Stuff As Her Conservatorship Ends And Her Divorce From Sam Asghari Wrapped Up

After the week Britney Spears has had, she’s going to need one of those extravagant vacations she’s been spending so much money on in order to cool down! First, the retired pop star settled a lengthy court battle with her father, finally bringing an official end to the 13-year conservatorship and the lawyers’ fees surrounding it. Then in more legal news for Britney, her divorce from Sam Asghari was finalized nearly nine months after the personal trainer filed to end their marriage . Let’s take a look at this week in Britney’s legal news:

Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Are Officially Divorced

There was allegedly no drama as the paperwork on the divorce between Sam Asghari and Britney Spears was filed late May 1, with Page Six reporting it just needed a judge’s signature to become official. The couple — who was married for just a year but had been dating since 2016 — reportedly maintained the terms of their prenuptial agreement .

That means the “... Baby One More Time” singer will get to keep “miscellaneous jewelry,” other personal items and the money she made before, during and after the two said I do in a fairytale 2022 wedding . Additional property assets will also be divided according to the terms of their prenup. It was previously reported that the prenup would keep Sam Asghari from collecting spousal support, and other issues were handled soon after their separation, including custody of their beloved dogs .

Rumors had swirled that there was trouble in paradise ahead of their official split announcement in August. Both Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were seen publicly without their wedding rings in the months leading up to the court filing.

Settlement With Jamie Spears Ends Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears’ divorce was the second legal battle this week that was resolved for the Crossroads actress. The first was the official end of the battle over money related to her conservatorship. A judge ruled back in November 2021 that Spears be released from the conservatorship, putting her back in charge of her life and finances. However, questions remained about lawyer fees from those court proceedings, and Britney made allegations about how her father Jamie Spears had spent her money over those years, enlisting the help of attorney Mathew Rosengart to try to recoup some of that cash.

In the end there was “no justice,” in Britney Spears’ words, as the case was settled without her being awarded any money from her dad — and she reportedly forked over another $2 million to pay his lawyer fees.

All of this news came amid reports that the “Toxic” singer was in danger of “going broke” due to luxurious jaunts via private jet to French Polynesia; however, sources have disputed those rumors , saying Britney Spears is just fine financially, thanks in part to the release of her memoir last year, The Woman in Me.

