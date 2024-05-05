After Hotel Incident, Insiders Allege Britney Spears Is Spiraling: ‘This Is What We Feared’
Sources say Britney is no longer protected.
Insiders are speaking out after a big week in the courts for Britney Spears ended in the paramedics being called to the hotel where she was staying with boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz. Spears suffered an ankle injury in the incident, where she was reportedly acting “out of control” in the hotel hallway and screaming to the point that other guests allegedly thought she was having a mental episode. Sources who are reportedly close to the situation are saying this is what the concern has been since the pop star was removed from the conservatorship.
Britney Spears regained her freedom in November 2021, 13 years after Jamie Spears allegedly sat his daughter down and said he was taking over her life. The “... Baby One More Time” singer has spoken out about her father’s treatment of her during the conservatorship, comparing it to “sex trafficking,” but especially since announcing her split from Sam Asghari, there’s been concerns about Spears being able to care for herself. One insider told Page Six:
Britney Spears has made several allegations against her family, including horrible treatment under the conservatorship and mishandling of her money. However, some have come forward since Spears regained her freedom to remind people that the conservatorship was in place for a reason. Another source said:
In addition to the hotel incident — in which Britney Spears blamed her badly swollen ankle on a fall she took while trying to “do a leap” in the living room of her Chateau Marmont suite and was photographed leaving the hotel barefoot wrapped in a hotel blanket — there’s also been concern about the millions of dollars she’s dropping on luxurious vacations. A third source warned that we’re finally seeing why those protections were in place, saying:
Yet another source paints a pretty dire picture of what the future holds when it comes to the 2000s pop princess, because after the court battles, accusations and #FreeBritney movement, it’s going to be more difficult than ever to get her the help she needs. She’s also more vulnerable to people taking advantage of her, they told Page Six, saying:
Britney Spears’ fans certainly hope that’s not true, but they have also continued to express concern for the singer, before and after she was released from her father’s control. Strange social media behavior has sparked concern several times over the past few years, to the point that fans once called the cops to perform a wellness check on her. Police also visited her in September 2023, after videos of her dancing with knives went viral.
We’ll continue to watch for any new developments out of the Britney camp.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.