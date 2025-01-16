Michael Weatherly Just Took An Under-The-Radar Shot At A Rival Streaming Service Ahead Of Tony & Ziva Premiere

NCIS fans are getting excited for the debut of NCIS: Tony & Ziva the new series is the ever-growing NCIS franchise that will focus on the fan-favorite characters played by Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo. But when the show arrives later this year you won’t find it on CBS, and Michael Weatherly is here to quietly make sure you know which streaming service it’s not going to be on.

In a recent post to the platform formerly known as Twitter, Michael Weatherly poked a little fun at his own character Tony DiNozzo, while also having a bit of fun at the expense of a rival streaming service. You’ll need a Paramount+ subscription to watch NCIS: Tony & Ziva, so never mind with the Peacock.

Peacock, but not the streaming service. #ncisverse #dinozzo #peacock pic.twitter.com/9SF27xq0g7January 13, 2025

While it seems likely that almost everybody interested in watching an NCIS spinoff knows that having a Peacock subscription won’t help them, considering how fast the world of streaming has been evolving, a little reminder probably doesn’t hurt. The new show will be the first of the franchise to not air on CBS and will only be available on Paramount+, so any NCIS fans who have only been watching the shows on network TV will need to pony up the money if they want to watch the new show.

Fans responding to Weatherly’s post do accuse his character of being a Peacock. He was certainly always strutting around during his initial run on NCIS, only being kept in check by the not-infrequent smacks to the back of the head offered by Gibbs.

DiNozzo won’t have Gibbs there to smack him around, which makes one wonder just what sort of a character we’ll get when we meet DiNozzo again in NCIS: Tony & Ziva. Weatherly made a brief cameo appearance back on NCIS in the episode that paid tribute to the late David McCallum, and his character, Dr. Mallard, but we never got to see him in action.

We know NCIS: Tony & Ziva will start out in Paris, with the title couple finally starting to build a life together now that nobody is on the run and fighting for their life. But when the security company that Tony started gets attacked, the pair must work together, while being parents of a 12-year-old daughter, to fight off the bad guys. The series has been filming largely in Budapest, though the nation could stand in as nearly anywhere in the world.

Exactly when the new show will debut on Paramount+ is still a mystery. What isn’t unknown is how popular the show is expected to be. Fans have wanted to see Weatherly return to the world of NCIS since before his previous series was canceled. Considering how popular the characters are, and how popular NCIS and its various iterations still are, the show is almost guaranteed to be a hit.