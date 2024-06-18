Michael Weatherly Had A Sweet Message For The Fans After He And Cote De Pablo Reunited On The Red Carpet

Ever since it was announced that Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo were reuniting for a brand-new NCIS spinoff, fans have been anticipating seeing them together once again and in person. After the duo started their own NCIS rewatch podcast, they reunited for the Monte Carlo Television Festival. Weatherly shared a sweet message for the fans, who could not get enough of seeing him and his costar on the red carpet.

Fans of Weatherly’s Tony DiNozzo and de Pablo’s Ziva David, a.k.a. Tiva, have long been hoping for a reunion between the actors and the characters. It didn’t help that Weatherly frequently teased a Tiva reunion on social media. Now that it’s finally happening, Weatherly is having even more fun by hyping up the fans and shared a message on Instagram following their latest red carpet appearance:

It felt wonderful to bring #tiva back to the #ncisverse in such an elegant setting. Cote and I gave lots of interviews and took lots of pictures and most importantly met so many fans! I will put this in my cherished memories file!

It is definitely nice to see Weatherly and de Pablo together after all these years, as well as seeing how much fans still love Tiva. It also clearly still means a lot to Weatherly, which makes it all the more better. It has certainly been exciting seeing the actors hanging out with each other again, especially since this is only the beginning. Filming on NCIS: Tony & Ziva will kick off later this summer, meaning that there is much more content on the way.

The new NCIS spinoff will deliver a new element of trouble, as Tony and Ziva won’t be the only focal points of the series. Their daughter, Tali, will be just as important as the family is on the run across Europe during her pre-teen years. It will be interesting to actually see Tony and Ziva as parents together, not to mention fun to see more of Weatherly and de Pablo.

Considering Cote de Pablo initially thought that Michael Weatherly was trying to sabotage her Ziva audition, it’s nice that that didn’t get in the way of anything between them and their characters. There’s a reason why they’re coming back to Tony and Ziva after all these years, and it’s definitely because of their undeniable chemistry and the fans. It’s unknown if they will return to NCIS ahead of Tony & Ziva, but as long as they continue to appear at events together and share behind-the-scenes content from filming, that would be a great alternative.

As of now, a premiere date for NCIS: Tony & Ziva has yet to be announced, but once filming starts, more information will likely be released for people with a Paramount+ subscription. Fans have been waiting for years to see Tiva together again, so the wait for the spinoff will surely be worth it, and it’s going to be exciting when it’s finally here. Plus, there will be much more to come from Weatherly and de Pablo.