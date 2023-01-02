Wait, Is NCIS Alum Michael Weatherly Teasing A 'Tiva' Reunion?

It's clear that NCIS fans are in for some major treats here in 2023. The franchise is gearing up for its first-ever three-show crossover, which will see the characters from the flagship series and the LA and Hawai’i spinoffs coming together to solve a case. Though that's exciting enough, now it's been suggested that there could be even more surprises in store for the main show later in the season. Series alum Michael Weatherly just seemingly promised as much and, based on his answer to a question, he has me wondering if a "Tiva" reunion is even in the cards.

Michael Weatherly portrayed Tony DiNozzo for the first 13 seasons of the CBS procedural and, since his exit in 2016, many have wondered whether or not he’ll reprise the role at some point. With the start of 2023, Weatherly is already giving viewers hope that Tony and Cote de Pablo’s Ziva David may finally have the reunion fans have been waiting years for. This is due to the way in which he replied to a fan on Twitter:

Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such “moments”! https://t.co/K2RQOqjL4EJanuary 1, 2023 See more

Now that Michael Weatherly’s Bull is done, his schedule has definitely opened up a bit. He’s been teasing a possible return to his former show for a while now, even explicitly feeding right into the rumors last November. It’s clear that NCIS and the Tiva dynamic are still on his mind and, after seeing that post, fans will surely be more hyped than ever for a reunion to occur.

When it was announced that Bull was ending, NCIS devotees were quick to jump on the Tiva reunion train. Around the time that Cote de Pablo returned in Season 17, it seemed that a Ziva and Tony meet-up would not come to pass. But it's possible that things have changed and the two characters have grown since off-screen. Regardless of their personal circumstances though, I just want to see the two re-appear together in some form or fashion.

With Michael Weatherly still being relatively fresh off of Bull, it’s hard to tell when this purported reunion could happen. When asked about Weatherly’s potential return last fall, NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder said that he has talked to him about it over the years but that the actor would more than likely want to take a break for a bit. Again, we don't know for sure what is apparently being planned, but the star's Twitter update gives one the impression that he's eager to jump back into the fold.

Following his exit, Michael Weatherly has kept in touch with some of his CBS colleagues, and it’s been pretty sweet to see. Pauley Perrette penned a sweet birthday message to her friend and former co-star in 2021, with the two reuniting with other NCIS alums for a good cause in 2020. He also teamed up with Sasha Alexander for Bull’s final season when she directed an episode, and the behind-the-scenes photos she shared are proof that they are still just as close as ever. I'm hopeful that Weatherly will get the chance to reprise his famous role alongside his co-stars -- and give us more Tiva in the process.

New episodes of NCIS return on Monday, January 9 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS, starting with the big crossover event! And while you indulge in the new installments, relive some of Tony and Ziva's best moments by streaming past episodes with a Paramount+ subscription.