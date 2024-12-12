Mike Wolfe Threw Back To The Early Days With American Pickers Co-Star Danielle Colby And It Has Me In My Feels
Just babies.
Ahead of American Pickers returning on the 2025 TV schedule, fan-favorite Danielly Colby turned 49 earlier this month, and her longtime partner in crime (or at least in picking) was there to celebrate the momentous occasion. Mike Wolfe took to social media to share a fun throwback with his longtime pal and co-worker, and their exchange did not disappoint.
In fact, when Colby hit her birthday milestone this month, Wolfe shared a sweet post and exchange with his co-star, and she’s even wearing what looks to be a vintage Antique Archaeology t-shirt. (Nice way to slide in some brand awareness dude.) You can check out the cool nod at their shared past, below, though it's worth noting this isn't the first time Mike Wolfe has shared a throwback post recently.
Danielle Colby responded in the comments, writing, ‘I love you brother, here’s to raising hell together 🔥🔥’ Her snarky pal quipped right back, ‘Is Hell a Boy or a Girl?’
It might seem like a goofy exchange, but as the picture evidence indicates, the two have known one another long before American Pickers ever hit the airwaves. (It’s now aired 26 seasons.) They have pretty much always had this sort of sassy relationship, as Colby has confirmed.
How Long Danielle Colby And Mike Wolfe Have Known One Another
Fascinatingly enough, Danielle Colby and Mike Wolfe actually met at a yard sale in Iowa and had an interaction in which she’s admitted she “liked his sass.” It’s something Mike confirmed in the comments on the birthday post, but this isn’t the first time either of them have spoken out about how they met. In fact, in the past we’ve learned the two were mulling over grabbing the same lamp and Wolfe got there first. She told Freshly Inked:
The longtime reality duo has been in the news lately after their third arm, Frank Fritz was fired from the History Channel series and subsequently suffered health issues that led to his death in 2024. The Pickers stars reportedly reconciled with Fritz before his passing.
Colby has said it’s complicated working with your friends on television, calling her own relationship with Mike Wolfe ‘happily dysfunctional.’ Her comments sort of tie in with the BTS drama that played out somewhat publicly over the past few years.
Working and being friends in real life can be a tough thing, but the show has endurance thanks to the attitudes of its cast. And hopefully that will continue as Colby inches toward the big 5-0 milestone.
