Mike Wolfe Threw Back To The Early Days With American Pickers Co-Star Danielle Colby And It Has Me In My Feels

Ahead of American Pickers returning on the 2025 TV schedule, fan-favorite Danielly Colby turned 49 earlier this month, and her longtime partner in crime (or at least in picking) was there to celebrate the momentous occasion. Mike Wolfe took to social media to share a fun throwback with his longtime pal and co-worker, and their exchange did not disappoint.

In fact, when Colby hit her birthday milestone this month, Wolfe shared a sweet post and exchange with his co-star, and she’s even wearing what looks to be a vintage Antique Archaeology t-shirt. (Nice way to slide in some brand awareness dude.) You can check out the cool nod at their shared past, below, though it's worth noting this isn't the first time Mike Wolfe has shared a throwback post recently.

Danielle Colby responded in the comments, writing, ‘I love you brother, here’s to raising hell together 🔥🔥’ Her snarky pal quipped right back, ‘Is Hell a Boy or a Girl?’

It might seem like a goofy exchange, but as the picture evidence indicates, the two have known one another long before American Pickers ever hit the airwaves. (It’s now aired 26 seasons.) They have pretty much always had this sort of sassy relationship, as Colby has confirmed.

How Long Danielle Colby And Mike Wolfe Have Known One Another

Fascinatingly enough, Danielle Colby and Mike Wolfe actually met at a yard sale in Iowa and had an interaction in which she’s admitted she “liked his sass.” It’s something Mike confirmed in the comments on the birthday post, but this isn’t the first time either of them have spoken out about how they met. In fact, in the past we’ve learned the two were mulling over grabbing the same lamp and Wolfe got there first. She told Freshly Inked:

I first met Mike at a yard sale. It was in Leclaire, Iowa across the street from my Mother's house. I was looking at a lamp, he bought the lamp, I got mad at him, he looked at me and said, ‘Sorry girl, the time to buy it is when you see it.’ I liked his sass…we were pretty much inseparable after that. Also, side note, I lost my wallet that day with all my rent money in it. I was mortified! But look how much I found in friendship that day, and I wasn’t even looking for it.

The longtime reality duo has been in the news lately after their third arm, Frank Fritz was fired from the History Channel series and subsequently suffered health issues that led to his death in 2024. The Pickers stars reportedly reconciled with Fritz before his passing.

Colby has said it’s complicated working with your friends on television, calling her own relationship with Mike Wolfe ‘happily dysfunctional.’ Her comments sort of tie in with the BTS drama that played out somewhat publicly over the past few years.

I think anybody who’s ever worked with family or very close friends before I can understand, you go through cycles. Some days you’re really excited to see each other, some days you gossip, some days you don’t want to talk to each other, some days you can’t live without each other, some days they have to bail me out and hold it over my head for a few days. We are pretty lucky, we’re pretty forgiving of each other‘s imperfections and we celebrate each other strengths, It works well for us, we’re happily dysfunctional and we make the best out of every situation we possibly can.

Working and being friends in real life can be a tough thing, but the show has endurance thanks to the attitudes of its cast. And hopefully that will continue as Colby inches toward the big 5-0 milestone.