Miles Teller Addresses Vaccination Status After Being Confronted By Mad Fans Over Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s New Video

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Miles Teller is one of the many stars who has remained busy. The actor is currently in production on The Offer, a miniseries that centers on the making of the 1972 cinema staple The Godfather. Not only that, but he also just appeared in Taylor Swift’s music video for her recently released single “I Bet You Think About Me,” which was directed by Blake Lively . However, Teller’s appearance came under scrutiny from fans, as they accused him of being an anti-vaxxer, partly due to his reported actions on the set of the upcoming streaming series. With this, the actor has now addressed his vaccination status.

Back in late July, The Offer was forced to halt production after a member of the production tested positive for coronavirus. Daily Mail’s original report named Miles Teller as the person in question and alleged that he refused both the vaccine and a COVID test. At the time, the star’s publicist shot down the claims, calling them “inaccurate” but did not go into further detail. Despite the report, the production also claimed that Teller was not the crew member. This week, in a now-deleted Twitter post (via Insider ), the star confirmed that he is vaccinated:

Hey guys, I don't usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while. The only thing I'm anti is hate.

Film and TV studios have been making staunch efforts to keep sets safe in the era of COVID. Many have now instituted detailed protocols, which can include vaccine mandates for cast and crew members. One can argue that these measures have only become more detailed as more positive cases have occurred on the sets of major Hollywood productions over the past few months. With this, a number of stars across both movie and TV projects have reportedly refused to take part in some coronavirus initiatives.

So when the initial reports about Miles Teller first surfaced back in July, many began to question his vaccination status. His appearance in the viral Taylor Swift video seemingly reignited that buzz. Based on recent tweets, many have been skeptical of Teller’s views for a number of reasons, including his close relationship with currently unvaccinated NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Believe it or not, this isn’t the biggest incident the Top Gun: Maverick actor has found himself involved in over the past year. While vacationing in Hawaii in May , the star got involved in a confrontation with another man, which ended with the actor being punched in the face. The man, Russell Nielsen, is reportedly the wife of a wedding planner who worked on Teller’s wedding, and he allegedly believed his spouse was still owed money. Nielsen was officially charged with assault just in the past week.

One would imagine that Miles Teller is looking to put both the assault and the vaccination controversies behind him. As of right now, it’s unclear when he’ll wrap his current work on The Offer, but the show is set to arrive on Paramount+ at some point in the future.