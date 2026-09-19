Miley Cyrus Shares One Thing People Usually Get Wrong About Late Godmother Dolly Parton

It’s been almost a month since Dolly Parton died at the age of 80, and her passing continues to hit hard. The Queen of Country was many things to many people but, to Miley Cyrus, she was a godmother. Parton and Cyrus were very close, and the latter has always spoken fondly of the "Jolene" singer. While recalling her relationship with the icon, Cyrus shared one thing about Parton the public often misjudged about her.

The Parton family announced that Dolly's death on August 25 after a brief battle with cancer. And, since then, there’s been an outpouring of tributes from all those who knew the late performer. When Cyrus spoke about Parton's career during a recent interview, she pointed out a key detail about her:

She’s known for, I guess, the faux, the fake, the hair, the makeup, the show of it, but there’s a part of her that’s just what I think everyone gravitates toward is how real she is and how authentic she is.

Dolly Parton was named Miley Cyrus’ godmother ahead of her birth back in 1992. Cyrus’s father, Billy Ray, met Parton when she invited him to open for her on one of her tours following the success of his hit song, “Achy Breaky Heart”. When he and his wife at the time, Tish, were expecting Miley, he asked Dolly to take the title. She agreed, but said she preferred she call him her “fairy godmother”.

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While speaking to Zane Lowe of Apple Music, Cyrus pointed out that while Parton is often thought of for her over-the-top appearance, what really sticks out to her personally was just how genuine her godmother was. I think many would probably agree with that sentiment. Even though Parton had an over-the-top persona, it's been said that her actual personality was more grounded. That's something Cyrus can relate to, as she explained:

And there was a time in my life, I mean, we hit on it with Hannah, so much of my life was about persona. And I think a way that I could look at that as you can have a persona and still be who you are is because I had Dolly.

Cyrus has been navigating fame since she made it big with Hannah Montana at 13. Throughout that time, she always had Dolly Parton in her corner, and she credits the icon for helping her deal with fame over the years. Parton also guest starred as Aunt Dolly in multiple Hannah Montana episodes. Throughout the years, Cyrus and Parton also collaborated countless times on music and various special performances.

Miley said that whenever she made a new record and gotten the first vinyls printed of it, Dolly Parton was the first person she’d send it to. Parton died while Cyrus was working on her new album Bass Persuades, which dropped on Friday, and the last time they talked was about her new music. In the "Flowers" performer's words:

The time that we talked, which was the last time we would talk, it was actually me telling her about this record. Because, even though we are so different, that's what made us so perfect for each other is that — and she knew this and I know this.

Over the years, Miley Cyrus has constantly talked about the special relationship she’s had with Dolly Parton. More recently, the late icon even inspired how Cyrus approached the Hannah Montana anniversary special. Since Parton had told Cyrus that if she wants something to happen she should “promote it before it exists”, Miley did just that, and low-and-behold it’s available to stream with a Disney+ subscription.

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Cyrus’s latest sentiments are a keen reminder that while Parton was, in many ways, a larger-than-life personality, she was also layered human being who was far from fake. Parton's music may be what people remember when they think of her legacy, but others may surely remember the sheer amount of character she had.