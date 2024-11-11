Modern Family’s Julie Bowen Shares Her Feelings About Receiving Mom Roles After Playing Claire For 11 Years

Julie Bowen certainly solidified her role in TV history by playing Modern Family's Claire Dunphy. Honestly, the thoughtful character may have subconsciously been the voice of reason for a lot of us during the 2010s. It’s undeniable that Claire has become one of the best TV moms who never got enough credit . The show ran for 11 years and, since then, Bowen (who has a new title on the 2024 TV schedule ) has seemingly still be offered a lot of "mom" roles, and she's now sharing her feelings about that.

The 54-year-old actress was recently interviewed by People and talked about her newest show, Peacock's eight-episode comedy horror-thriller Hysteria! She was eventually asked about the influx of motherly roles she's received since her hit long-running sitcom ended in 2020. As the Jumping the Broom alum explained, she doesn't have any qualms about being tapped for such gigs:

I didn’t really care. I loved that job, and I love working, but I've always thought, if Claire Dunphy is the last job I ever had, then I lived a good life.

It's definitely true that some actors can get tired of being cast in specific kinds of roles. Some instances can be unfortunate, especially when it's clear that such a star has range. Nevertheless, it's sweet to hear that Julie Bowen doesn't mind taking on the role of a mama when called upon. And, to be completely honest, she's quite good at it.

Despite that, the fan-favorite actress has continued to stand out in her roles beyond the ABC staple, and that’s great to see. The Life of the Party alum has since joined some fun projects, including Totally Killer, Hubie Halloween and the upcoming Happy Gilmore sequel , which will be a part of the 2025 movie schedule .

While she's since moved on, there’s no mistaking that Julie Bowen loved Modern Family, and the same is true of her colleagues. Bowen even recently admitted that she would’ve happily died on that set . In retrospect, it's funny to think that the Horrible Bosses star almost missed the opportunity to join the hit sitcom , as she was eyeing another gig at the time. Her tenure on the show wasn't perfect as, apparently, the press tried to pit Bowen and co- star Sofia Vergara against each other. Still, it sounds like Bowen has much appreciation for that time in her life.

Today, the Fallout alum remains booked and busy and her role inthe '80s Satanic high school show Hysteria! really gives her the chance to flex her acting muscles and try something wild. Fans of hers who are Peacock subscription holders should do themselves a favor and check it out. l'm very glad Julie Bowen has accepted and flourished in her mom era, and here's hoping she continues to flourish and nab the roles she desires.

