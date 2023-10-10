Modern Family’s Julie Bowen Reflects On Sofia Vergara’s Split From Joe Manganiello And Works In A Funny Taylor Swift Joke

2023 has seen the dissolutions of more than a few high-profile relationships, including that of Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello . News of the couple’s decision to divorce after seven years of marriage was reported this past July. The two released a joint statement, with which they confirmed the decision but, since then, they’ve remained relatively mum on the matter. In the months that followed, rumors regarding the factors that supposedly contributed to the split and how the stars are apparently doing in the aftermath. More recently, Vergara’s Modern Family co-star, Julie Bowen , provided an update on her status and managed to work in a funny Taylor Swift joke in the process.

Modern Family has been out of production for a few years now, but many of its cast members still appear to be quite close. That includes Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara, who played relatives on the long-running ABC mockumentary. Bowen spoke warmly about her friend and colleague when she caught up with People . As for how Vergara has been doing since she and her ex opted to divorce, her buddy says she’s doing “great.” Bowen also declared that her co-star:

… has a wonderful family that surrounds her and wonderful friends. She doesn't need Taylor Swift to take her to a game. She’s good.

The Life of the Party actress seemed to be humorously referencing the pop star’s recent trips to Kansas City Chiefs football games. While at the events, she’s shown support for her reported boyfriend, Travis Kelce and (unintentionally) taken the spotlight away from the likes of Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool 3 stars. Such a star-studded excursion does sound like it could serve as a pick-me-up. However, it sounds like the Strays actress isn’t in need of it.

That doesn’t mean Julie Bowen wouldn’t be game for such a meet-up, though. She went through her own divorce situation back in 2018, when she and ex-husband, Scott Phillips, decided to split up. Bowen joked about feeling envious about the fact that some stars have more recently been able to lean on the “Fearless” singer for support:

I'm super happy that all those other girls are going to games with T Swifty. I wish she had been around for me.

As of late, Taylor Swift has been showing a considerable amount of love for her friend, Sophie Turner, who is currently in the midst of a divorce from Joe Jonas. Turner accompanied Swift to the Chiefs’ game against the New York Jets last weekend. Additionally, Swift is not only treating Turner to dinners but is even sheltering her at her apartment during her divorce. (Talk about a true friend.)

While that all may interest Julie Bowen, it’s good to hear Sofia Vergara isn’t in need of it. Vergara herself has also been candid about the year she’s had, stating that “good” and “bad” things happen but remaining upbeat. The America’s Got Talent host will likely continue to lean on family – along with Bowen and other good friends – as she continues to navigate this new chapter in her life.