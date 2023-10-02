Taylor Swift Caught On Camera Entering Chiefs Game, And The Internet Can’t Get Enough Of The Broadcast Ignoring Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman

It should have come as a surprise to no one that Taylor Swift was a huge focus of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Sunday Night Football game against the New York Jets. With rumors circulating of a new romance between the Eras Tour star and tight end Travis Kelce , they’ve been dominating all of the headlines, both pop culture- and sports-related. But as the cameras were trained on Swift making her way into MetLife Stadium, many were perplexed that the broadcaster ignored her fellow A-list guests, namely Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman .

For the second week in a row, Taylor Swift showed up to support Travis Kelce on the football field, but unlike last week’s game in Kansas City — where she sat by his mom Donna Kelce and dropped an F-bomb in celebration of the Chiefs — this time she arrived with an entourage of celebrity friends, including Blake Lively , Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner and Sabrina Carpenter. However, the focus was kept solely on Swift, and the Internet collectively couldn’t believe it. As one viral tweet pointed out:

Hey, yeah I get Taylor Swift just walked in, but we are just going to ignore Wolverine and Deadpool walking in right behind her?! pic.twitter.com/zagYC1s3C5October 1, 2023 See more

Even quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ return to MetLife Stadium following his devastating injury in the season opener took a back seat to Travis Kelce’s cheering section — in his home stadium!

I can’t help but wonder how strange that must have been for Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman, because I think it can safely be assumed that this is a group that’s used to being the center of attention, not relegated to the background of someone else’s story. One fan wrote :

I find it hilarious that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were also at the Chiefs game and were recognized as ‘Taylor’s celebrity friends.’ 🤪

If the Free Guy star isn’t making headlines for trolling his wife Blake Lively , he can often be found trading jabs with Hugh Jackman amidst their hilarious faux feud . Plenty of football viewers took issue with the lack of attention given to the actors, tweeting:

It's easy to get starstruck, but you're absolutely right! Wolverine and Deadpool are legends in their own right, and their entrance deserves some recognition too! 🦸‍♂️🦸‍♂️🤩 – dj6ual

I’m over 50 and couldn’t name one of her songs, but the fact that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are sitting right beside her and not even a mention seems a bit odd? – pajamaman64

Forget Taylor I just saw Deadpool and Wolverine 😂 – ALV11980

They just glanced over Deadpool and Wolverine hanging out. This is so aggravating – DaMayorOfGso

I couldn’t agree more, two bigger icons. A pop star or super heroes!?! Let’s be objective here! – theeSafeMoonGuy

Celebrity sightings at sporting events are nothing new, but the suspected budding relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has become a huge story in the NFL over the past couple of weeks. Swift’s song lyrics have been peppered into color commentary, and Kelce addressed the brouhaha after her appearance at Arrowhead Stadium.