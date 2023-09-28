Forget Spaghetti Dinners, Taylor Swift Is Doing Way More For Sophie Turner Amidst Joe Jonas Split

It has become clear that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ divorce is complex. It has also become apparent during it, that the actress is tight with Taylor Swift , and the pop star is doing a lot to help her friend out. After the two gals were seen out for dinner on a couple of occasions over the course of a week, we’ve learned that the singer is reportedly letting the Game of Thrones alum stay at her apartment in New York City amid the divorce – talk about friendship goals.

Amid Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas’ Divorce, The Actress Was Seen Getting Dinner With Taylor Swift

Over the course of a week in late September, Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner were seen out getting spaghetti dinner on two different occasions, per The Cut . On the first night, the singer and actress went to the Italian restaurant Via Carota in NYC, which is a restaurant Swift has been seen at many times before. Then, two days later, they were spotted at a hotel restaurant in Tribeca with Asha Vignone, Olivia DeJonge and Ellie Johnson.

The photos of the women walking out of the restaurants quickly went viral. While Swift is consistently photographed when she goes anywhere publicly, and many are interested, this was different. Turner and Swift both have a romantic history with Joe Jonas – the “Cruel Summer” singer dated him briefly in 2008. They’ve been friendly for a while, Swift has noted how Game of Thrones has influenced her music , and they have nodded at each other on social media. However, seeing them out together was a whole other level of friendship we hadn’t seen from these two.

These spaghetti dinners also happened within the same week Turner sued Jonas , because she wants to secure “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained.” At the moment, things seem tense between the ex-couple, and as they work out their split, Taylor Swift is helping her friend out in a big way.

Now, Sophie Turner Is Staying At Taylor Swift’s New York Apartment

Following their nights out, it was learned that Swift is apparently loaning Turner an apartment she owns in New York City. Page Six reported that the singer owns the apartment in Tribeca as an “investment property,” and she is letting the Sansa Stark actress and her two young daughters stay there.

Turner has been seen reportedly “settling” in, and she has been going out to restaurants in the neighborhood.

The publication reported that the actress was seen walking into Swift’s apartment with a travel crib and two big suitcases. She and her daughters, along with another woman were also spotted leaving the home on Wednesday.

Before this, Sophie Turner was reportedly staying at a hotel in Midtown Manhattan. Now, it appears she’s found a more permanent place to stay as she and Jonas work through their complex divorce and custody arrangements. The reason she’s staying in New York is because the ex-couple agreed to have the kids stay in the city as they work through their divorce, per The Daily Mail .

While Taylor Swift is constantly traveling, especially this year with the ongoing Eras Tour, she is consistently seen in New York going out to dinner and working at the Electric Lady Studios. So, her lending a helping hand to Sophie Turner amid this tense divorce byway of her NYC apartment makes a lot of sense, and it seems to show that they’re pretty close.