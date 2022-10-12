Monarch Revealed A Horrifying Secret Of Dottie's, But Is The Bombshell Still To Come?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Monarch episode “Death And Christmas.” Read at your own risk!

Monarch did its “Christmas” episode super early considering we’re still in fall on the 2022 TV Schedule , but that was by design. The Roman family filmed its annual holiday special so it’d be ready in time for the holidays, and between all the fun and fake Christmas cheer, they continued to wrestle with some dark secrets. This week brought some potential answers into Albie’s investigation in Dottie’s “unforgivable” act, but is there another bombshell on the way?

That’s certainly up for debate after the latest reveal, in which Dottie’s sister Gigi revealed a truly horrific secret to Albie that was connected to Dottie and their shared past. Let’s break down the moment, and if that’s the big thing we’re waiting on, or if there’s more to come.

What Gigi Told Albie About Dottie

Gigi reminded Albie of a barn fire that happened 40 years ago but informed him that it went down in a different way than what he was led to believe. Albie believed the fire was originally started by his “lady friend” Rosa, and when the barn burned, Rosa skipped town to avoid getting into trouble. Gigi revealed that wasn’t the actual story, and that it was Dottie who burned down the barn with Rosa inside of it. Gigi believed that Rosa was killed inside the fire, which was Dottie’s intention all along. Man, sometimes these characters make it hard to like this cast !

Albie couldn’t believe that Dottie would do such a thing, but Gigi had receipts to help justify her story. Gigi pointed out that Dottie’s horses were removed from the barn ahead of the fire, and that Dottie wanted to remove any person she saw as a threat to her and Albie’s future together. Albie was rattled by the news, and there was definitely a sense at the episode’s end that the Monarch patriarch eventually believed what Gigi said was true.

Is That The Reveal, Or Is A Bigger Bombshell On The Way?

Dottie murdering a potential rival to her relationship with Albie is some hot gossip for sure, but something is strange about Monarch’s big reveal. Unlike Kayla’s pregnancy drama or some of the other wild things we’ve seen, it’s not immediately clear how this barn fire decades ago plays into the story. It certainly doesn’t seem like the type of thing Dottie would confess to decades later, and then orchestrate an assisted suicide over. Gigi hinted that Dottie’s done a lot of questionable things in her past, so it’s hard to believe this one incident was what she was referring to.

I think it’s possible that there’s a bigger transgression Dottie hid that is still on the way. No disrespect to Rosa, but I’m not sure how killing a girlfriend forty years ago plays into the modern-day story and would eventually drive to Albie murdering someone in cold blood . Perhaps the coming weeks will bring more answers on how it’s connected, or we’ll get a bigger reveal that shows what Dottie was really worried about.