Months After Meet-Cute On A Hallmark Movie, Katie Cassidy And Stephen Huszar Are Still Going Strong

It's fair to say Katie Cassidy is currently living out what could be described as a real-life Hallmark movie. Although she's not set to appear in the network’s annual Countdown to Christmas lineup, the Arrow alum led A Royal Christmas Crush, which premiered over the summer. The flick was for the channel's Christmas in July event (which is great if you'd like to stay in the holiday spirit even when it’s a hundred degrees outside). The film also stars Stephen Huszar, who struck up a relationship with Cassidy. Now, months after their meet cute on the set, the two actors are still going strong.

How Did The Stars' Meet Cute Happen?

In June, it was reported that the two actors were dating and, as a result, they landed on a list of couples who met on set and starting dating IRL. A source told People that the couple were in love and had even embarked on a whirlwind trip together, going from Europe to Portugal to Spain to France and ending the trip in Monaco.

After word got out, Katie Cassidy confirmed the news with a sweet Instagram photo of her and her beau. As for the Hallmark movie that brought the stars together, A Royal Christmas Crush, it sees Cassidy plays an architect, who gets a new job opportunity at the Royal Ice Hotel. There, she meets the Royal Prince, played by Huszar, and the two have a whirlwind romance. Stephen Huszar may not actually be royalty, but it still seems like he stole Cassidy’s heart.

The couple actually had a secret romance while filming the movie. The Arrowverse actress previously told US Weekly that they kept things professional, but they were able to let their guard down when their characters did “and allow space to fall into one another.” The personal chemistry between the stars could be a major reason why they were so electric whenever they were on screen together. You can't help but love a sweet romance as well as a successful collaboration between two talented performers.

How The Hallmark Stars Are Doing Today

While A Royal Christmas Crush may have premiered in July, Katie Cassidy and Huzsar are as in love as ever. For the actress’ 37th birthday over the weekend, Huszar shared a very sweet post on Instagram that will make anyone melt. He wished the “love of his life” happy birthday and praised everything about her. He also shared more than a few pictures from their many trips together as well as one that appears to showcase a homemade pizza night at home:

The two are just the latest Hallmark stars to date, as When Calls the Heart's Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace got engaged in 2022. Now, it looks like Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar are as happy as ever, and one might wonder if they'll end up exchanging vows as well. We'll just have to wait and see if that ends up being the case. For now, fans can check out A Royal Christmas Crush as it airs this season alongside entries on the 2023 Christmas movie schedule.