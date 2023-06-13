Another Set Of Hallmark Stars Met While Filming A Movie, And Are Now Dating In Real Life

It’s hard to deny the appeal of Hallmark’s romantic comedies. These pure and idyllic TV movies make it seem like it’s impossible NOT to find love, particularly if you’re working with someone you don’t like, traveling out of the country or happen to be in the vicinity of royalty . Yes, it’s all a bit ridiculous — that’s part of the charm! — but in actuality, romance often really is found in all of those places. The network’s movie sets have been the meet-cute setting for several real-life couples, and the stars of an upcoming Hallmark project just went public with their own real-life relationship.

For Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar, the stars of Hallmark’s A Royal Christmas Crush, the sparks apparently continued to fly even after the cameras stopped rolling. A source revealed to People :

They're very much in love and just got back from a European trip in which they joined her family in Portugal, then headed to Spain and France, before hitting Monaco for the Grand Prix.

The couple confirmed the news themselves soon after it was reported that they’d been spending time on a luxury yacht with Italian music artists Fedez and Lazza. The actors certainly looked like they had no worries as they took in some sun in their first Instagram post as an official couple:

Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar met on the set of A Royal Christmas Crush, which will premiere July 8 on the Hallmark Channel. In the Christmas-in-July rom-com, Cassidy plays Ava, who "accepts the opportunity of a lifetime to work at the Royal Ice Hotel which leads her to a surprise whirlwind romance with the most important guest of all, the Royal Prince himself,” according to the network’s synopsis . Huszar, naturally, will portray the prince. I guess that means it really was the opportunity of a lifetime, and not just for Cassidy’s character!

Ahead of their relationship being made public, the actress posted a sweet photo of the two of them on Instagram, in which she dubbed him her “Prince Charming.”

Stephen Huszar has appeared in a number of Hallmark movies, dating all the way back to 2011. His credits include Glacier National: A National Park Romance, Undercover Holiday, A Homecoming for the Holidays and many more. Katie Cassidy, meanwhile, is making her debut on the family friendly network after appearing on Arrow, Supernatural, Harper’s Island and several other series and movies over the years.

Hallmark has witnessed the beginnings of several real-life relationships, including Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace, who met on When Calls the Heart in 2019. They confirmed their romance in 2020 and went on to appear together in Feeling Butterflies and My Grown-Up Christmas List in 2022 — the same year they got engaged . Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally similarly met on The Sweetest Heart in 2018 and welcomed a surprise baby together in 2022.