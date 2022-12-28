When Calls The Heart And Hallmark Favorite Kevin McGarry Just Got Engaged To His Co-Star

When Calls the Heart fans are a passionate bunch. They love the series dearly, and have very strong opinions about things like which love triangle character should come out on top , and much more. But, while all the Hearties (yup, that’s what fans call themselves) have probably spent the last few months just celebrating the fact that their beloved romantic drama was renewed for Season 10 on Hallmark and will pass its milestone 100th episode during that season, they now have more good news, as star Kevin McGarry just got engaged to someone else from the series.

Who Did When Calls The Heart Star Kevin McGarry Get Engaged To?

Speaking of the controversial ending to that love triangle , after dominating the storyline for a few seasons, it was McGarry’s Nathan who lost out on the love of the widowed Elizabeth Thornton . Luckily for the actor, not only was that not the end of his character’s storyline, but being on the show led to him working with Kayla Wallace, who’s been portraying telephone operator Fiona Miller since Season 6. Recently, the two announced their engagement in a simple and sweet joint post on Instagram . Take a look!

Awwww! I’m a fan of how well orchestrated this quick video was. Not only are they dressed similarly (with both wearing camel coats and something in the same gray shade underneath), but there’s a soothing instrumental version of The Beatles’ “In My Life” playing as they kiss. Even better? Wallace made sure to show off her new ring a bit in the beginning so that followers could get a decent look at it. And, I gotta say, well done on that choice, you two. That’s a classy sparkler, for sure!

As you might imagine, the comments on the post are filled with congratulations and well wishes from fans, co-stars, and a number of other Hallmark stars. These include Erin Krakow (who celebrated the Season 10 renewal in Italy with the now newly engaged co-stars), Pascale Hutton, Cindy Busby, and Lacey Chabert, who will once again star with McGarry in the continuation of the Wedding Veil franchise with the upcoming The Wedding Veil Expectations , which debuts on January 7.

Hearties and Hallmark fans will likely know that the ultra popular drama isn’t the only place where you can watch the real life couple work together. In 2022 they also co-starred in two of the network’s original movies, Feeling Butterflies and the Christmas in July entry, My Grown-Up Christmas List. And, they aren’t even the only real couple to come out of Hallmark actors, as WCTH star Chris McNally and his The Sweetest Heart co-star, Julie Gonzalo, announced the birth of their baby back in June .