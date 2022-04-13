'Moon Knight' Episode 3 "The Friendly Type" | Analysis & Review
By Law Sharma , Katie Hughes published
Disney+'s “Moon Knight” is shaking things up in episode 3, “The Friendly Type,” and CinemaBlend’s resident expert Law Sharma is here to break down everything we saw. This week he discusses some pretty big theories, including what’s next for Marc and Steven now that they’ve lost their powers, proof of a third personality, and what Marc has been hiding from Layla this whole time. Plus, a few cool easter eggs! Check it out.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
00:32 - No More Moon Knight… For Now?
02:02 - The Third Personality (Jake Lockley)
03:37 - The Secrets Surrounding Layla
04:52 - Final Thoughts, Questions About The Ennead, and Easter Eggs
06:22 - Outro
Law was raised in the Bay and is based in LA. Major pop-culture enthusiast and a giant nerd. Advocate for the AAPI community. Gryffindor. Possible superhero.
