'Moon Knight' Episode 3 "The Friendly Type" | Analysis & Review

Disney+'s “Moon Knight” is shaking things up in episode 3, “The Friendly Type,” and CinemaBlend’s resident expert Law Sharma is here to break down everything we saw. This week he discusses some pretty big theories, including what’s next for Marc and Steven now that they’ve lost their powers, proof of a third personality, and what Marc has been hiding from Layla this whole time. Plus, a few cool easter eggs! Check it out.

