Most Fans Are Happy Mark Harmon Is Back Around On NCIS, But Apparently Not Everyone Is Happy About The 'Constant Interfering'

After Mark Harmon left NCIS at the beginning of Season 19, the actor finally returned to the franchise for the prequel series NCIS: Origins (which is airing now on the 2024 TV schedule). Harmon serves as an executive producer on the show, which follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs as a newly minted NIS agent at the fledgling Camp Pendleton in 1991 on the heels of the deaths of his wife and daughter. Along with producing, the actor is also the prequel's narrator, even briefly stepping back into Gibbs for the series premiere. However, while fans are ecstatic that Harmon is back, evidently, not everyone is on board with it.

Even though Harmon has a “stepback role” on NCIS: Origins, it’s still been exciting to see him back in the franchise after he had such a big role in it for almost two decades. However, despite being gone for only a few years, he’s allegedly acting like it’s been a lot longer than that and can’t stop snooping around, as sources tell RadarOnline:

For someone who said three years ago he was retiring, Mark's still very immersed in the franchise and must have a say in everything from casting to plot lines. He's still an executive producer, and he's stretching it as far as he can. He can't help himself!

As of now, Harmon has only appeared in the first episode of Origins, but he could show up in more, especially since the series was picked up for a full season.

During his time on Origins, we know Harmon has been offering the cast guidance, and giving Austin Stowell some very wise advice for his Gibbs audition. Meanwhile, he has not yet returned to NCIS, and it’s unknown if he ever will. However, the prequel is reportedly keeping him as busy as ever, so much so that people allegedly do not like all of the interference:

He's got opinions to share with the younger generation and is not afraid to dish out report cards and judgment from afar. There certainly are some people who appreciate a little wisdom, but others are finding Mark's constant interfering annoying and wish he'd ease up.

Obviously, all this is alleged, and we don't actually know if this is happening on the set of Origins.

So, moving past that for a second, the series has already proved to be a great spinoff, with just a handful of episodes having aired. It includes characters old and new and a story that has never been told before. Overall, it has been entertaining to see this new side of Gibbs, and it feels full circle to also have Harmon involved with this project.

Meanwhile, the prequel is one of two new spinoffs in the NCIS franchise. Fans will also be able to look forward to the highly-anticipated NCIS: Tony & Ziva series, which will be available with a Paramount+ subscription soon. Starring fan favorites Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo, the show will follow their beloved titular characters on the run across Europe.

Overall, even amid the rumors about Harmon being overbearing on set, the NCIS franchise is as strong as ever. However, as we learn more about these claims, we'll be sure to keep you updated.