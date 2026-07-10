Big Brother 28 Spoilers: Who Won First HOH And The Final Mystery Houseguest's Identity

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Week 1 Big Brother Head of Household competition. Be sure to tune into the show with your Paramount+ subscription, and read at your own risk!

Big Brother Season 28 is officially underway on the 2026 TV schedule, and we've already got some spoilers ahead of the live feeds starting. Thanks to a longtime BB insider, we now feel relatively certain we know the identity of the Week 1 Head of Household, who also turned out to be the final mystery Houseguest.

As those who watched the premiere may know, only the mystery Houseguests were allowed to compete in the Week 1 HOH competition. This means it was between "two-time Survivor loser" Rick Devens, Season 26 Houseguest Angela Murray and Rachel Reilly. Well, at least it included Rachel Reilly for a minute, until she was pushed into a volcano by a dinosaur.

At the end of the first episode, we were told she would be replaced by another mystery reality tv legend, and now we know who that is thanks to @Hamsterwatch.

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Survivor's Dee Valladares Is The Last Mystery Houseguest And The Week 1 HOH

Big Brother went big for its final mystery Houseguest, and snagged Survivor Season 45 winner and Season 50 competitor Dee Valladares as its final Houseguest. Dee then competed against Rick and Angela for the HOH, and reportedly ended up winning the Week 1 HOH competition.

There are no details on what the competition is yet at this time, but a chance we could learn about it on the upcoming episode of BB: Unlocked. I'll be tuning in because I'm curious to see how the show changes with Jerry O'Connell as a host, but also because the live feeds will switch on immediately after.

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

How Will Dee Run Her Week 1 HOH?

If she's planning to try to win Big Brother like she did Survivor, expect to see Dee try to get in tight with at least three other Houseguests and attempt to run the game with a majority alliance. I think Rick and Angela would be obvious allies as the other vets in the game, but given Angela's wild card status and propensity for outbursts, she may look for a more reliable ally.