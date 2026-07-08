Harrison Ford Sent Michael Urie A Hilarious Text After They Both Got Emmy Nominations For Shrinking Season 3

Not long after we learned who received 2026 Emmy nominations , the amazing reactions from those recognized began. Specifically, the Shrinking cast was texting each other, and in celebration of the show’s recognition, Michael Urie posted said messages online. I have to say that the text Harrison Ford sent him about this big moment is my favorite.

Before we dive into the texts, you need some context first. These nominations for both Michael Urie and Harrison Ford mark the second year in a row they’ve been recognized by the Television Academy for their work on Shrinking. So, in celebration of their Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy noms, Urie sent Ford:

DUUUUUUUUUUUUUUDE 2 timer.

In response, Harrison Ford replied:

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

U2222222222222Dude !

Well, this is just the sweetest and silliest thing ever. It’s also upholding a tradition, seeing as last year, Ford and Urie exchanged texts that looked very similar, with the Paul actor writing “duuuuuude…./u 2?!” in response to the Brian actor’s “DUUUUUDE.” I love that they did this again, and I also will always find Harrison Ford using “u” instead of “you” and the word “dude” very funny.

On a more serious note, these nods are very deserving. Ford got his first Emmy nomination for Season 2 of Shrinking, and so did Urie. Their work in Season 3 (which aired on the 2026 TV schedule and can be streamed with an Apple TV subscription ) is worthy of awards too. So, I’m thrilled they got deserved nominations.

Now, I’ll be curious to see if either of them wins. Ford and Urie were nominated alongside The Four Seasons’ Colman Domingo, Hacks’ Paul W. Downs, Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ Nick Offerman, Widow’s Bay’s Stephen Root and Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams. So, the competition is stacked. However, I have faith that one of these Shrinking stars could take home the gold.

Alongside Ford and Urie, Shrinking received two other big acting nominations – one for Jason Segel in Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy and the other for Jessica Williams in Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy. The show was also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series. So, in celebration of all that news, the Brian actor posted a bunch of texts he got from his co-stars: