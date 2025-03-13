'Very Freeing': Nathan Fillion Shares How His Green Lantern In James Gunn's Superman Differs From Other Versions, And I Love How Awful This Dude Sounds

The superhero genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry. And with the DCEU over (and streaming with a Max subscription), all eyes are on how the upcoming DC movies will introduce the new shared universe. The DCU will begin its journey on the big screen with Superman, which will feature a number of other heroes in addition to David Corenswet's title character. That includes Nathan Fillion's take on Green Lantern bad boy Guy Gardner, with the actor recently sharing how "freeing" it was to play a hero that's also "a jerk."

What we know about Superman is limited, but anticipation for the project is steadily building, especially as it'll seemingly set up future installments of Gods and Monsters. Fans are definitely hyped to see other DC heroes in the action, including Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, Metamorpho, and Guy Gardner. Fillion spoke to TV Guide about his upcoming debut as a Green Lantern, offering:

He's a jerk! What's important to know is, you don't have to be good to be a Green Lantern; you just have to be fearless. So Guy Gardner is fearless, and he is not very good. He's not nice, which is very freeing as an actor because you just think to yourself, what is the most selfish, self-serving thing I can do in this moment? And that's the answer. That's what you do in that moment. I think if he has a superpower, it might be his overconfidence, in that he thinks he could take on Superman. He can't!

Honestly, that does sound like a fun role. While Fillion is indeed playing a superhero, Guy Gardner isn't known for his kindness like Superman. And it sounds like that's exactly what the Firefly actor likes about his DC role. Is it July yet?

Since Gardner apparently thinks he can take on the Man of Steel, it should be fun to see how Nathan Fillion's character interacts with the rest of the Superman cast. I have to assume that his brash personality will see him butt heads with a few of his fellow heroes throughout the movie's runtime. And if these conflicts get physical it'll be fascinating to see the various super powered characters come to blows. After all, they have very different skillsets.

Fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order have been patiently waiting for the Green Lantern Corps. to factor into the comic book action. They were noticeably absent from the DCEU, except for a brief cameo by a Lantern during Justice League. There's also a developing Green Lantern show, although it's already been a long time coming. For now fans will look forward to the release of Superman on July 11th as part of the 2025 movie release dates.