NBA Fans Tweet About The Kardashian And Jenner Curse Following Phoenix Suns' Historic Playoff Loss

The Phoenix Suns were eliminated from playoff contention following a loss to the Dallas Mavericks that some may already consider the worst Game 7 loss in NBA history, and that’s not all. There are a lot of people wondering if this historic stomping was a result of a curse thanks to none other than Kendall Jenner. More specifically, the Kardashian and Jenner curse.

For those not familiar, the Kardashian/Jenner curse is the trend that bad things tend to happen to people romantically connected to the famous Kardashian and Jenner family. Whether it’s Lamar Odom’s struggles getting over Khloé, Scott Disick's struggles with substance abuse throughout his relationship with Kourtney, and Kanye West's relationship issues with Kim, it seems like many of the sisters' partners (past and present) have an unusual bad string of luck.

Kendall Jenner is currently dating Phoenix Suns star player Devin Booker, whose uncharacteristically bad performance played a role in the 33-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Suffice to say, it took almost no time at all for people on Twitter to bring up the curse and drag Jenner into the conversation as to why the Suns couldn’t compete in the Round 2 elimination game:

Devin Booker’s performance in the game was less than stellar. The three-time NBA all-star certainly didn’t look like his normal self throughout the whole game, but his first-half stats were abysmal given his average standard of play, as seen in the stat line below:

Due to David Booker's relationship with Kendall, I think it’s fair to say that fans who watched this game would have something to say about the Kardashian and Jenner curse regardless of his performance, but the fact that he played so poorly certainly played a factor in the memes. Some were even bold enough to tag Kendall Jenner and thank her for keeping the curse alive:

Some people had opinions about how Devin Booker should proceed in his relationship after the alleged confirmation of the curse. There are those out there who want him to dump Kendall Jenner for more reasons than one :

The internet can be brutal, and amidst all the past references to other things linked to the curse ( including Travis Scott’s infamous concert tragedy ), there wasn’t a lot of love for the Kardashian and Jenner family on the internet. With that said, they did have some dedicated fans willing to thumb their nose at superstition and call out others for being mean:

It seems the narrative of the Kardashian/Jenner curse is alive and well and won’t be going away anytime soon. Perhaps the famous family will find redemption in the coming months should one of their partners score a big win and have some good luck, but until then, Pete Davidson and Travis Barker might want to watch their backs.