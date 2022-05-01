How Kanye West Is Reportedly ‘Working On Himself’ Following Drama With Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson

It was a rough start to the year for Kanye West, as he declared a “civil war” against Pete Davidson amid the comedian’s budding relationship with Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian. After weeks of taking public shots at the Saturday Night Live cast member and struggling with the custody arrangements of his and Kim’s four children, the rapper reportedly ended the feud after his social media activity resulted in a suspension from Instagram and the cancellation of his planned performance at the Grammys . It’s been radio silence since then, and in this case, it sounds like no news is good news, as West continues “working on himself.”

About a month ago, Kanye West told Kim Kardashian that for the sake of their kids he would no longer make inflammatory statements, and that he would “go away somewhere to get better.” It was unknown to the public what exactly that would entail, but it was reported that his team was looking for a behavioral treatment center “with a luxury component.” Now sources for ET have provided an update on the rapper, saying he has been keeping a low profile in the name of self-care:

Kanye has been laying low and focusing on healing. He is trying to disconnect from all the drama that happened between him and Kim. He is focused on taking care of himself, getting healthier, and removing himself from all the craziness. He cares deeply about his family and kids. They are his number one priority and he's working on himself.

The Donda rapper’s Instagram remains wiped — a stark difference from a couple of months ago, when Kanye West frequently posted and then deleted accusations that his ex-wife had not invited him to his daughter Chicago’s birthday party , made him take a drug test and was acting against his wishes in letting their oldest daughter North have a TikTok account . He also released a diss track, “Eazy,” in which he threatened to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” with an accompanying video in which he kidnapped and beheaded a claymation version of his ex-wife’s boyfriend.

Amid the co-parenting drama , Kim Kardashian had clapped back against accusations that Kanye West was not allowed to see his children , saying he had picked them up from school that morning, and she pleaded with him to stop the constant attacks , as it was hurtful to her and the kids.

The past few weeks seem to indicate smoother waters for the former couple, as they were spotted together at their son Saint’s soccer game . Kanye West has supposedly been focusing on being “a better human and better dad,” even as Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson has been more in the spotlight with the premiere of The Kardashians and the couple going Instagram official .

While the Meet Cute actor isn’t featured on the famous family’s new Hulu show , Kim Kardashian did divulge details about their first meeting , and a lot of her preparation for Saturday Night Live has been shown. Viewers even got a reminder of the way Kimye’s relationship was pre-Pete Davidson in the episode “Live From New York,” in which Kanye West was able to retrieve the rest of Kim’s sex tape (though Ray J has disputed the events depicted on The Kardashians).