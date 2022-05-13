The Internet Is Having A Field Day After Kendall Jenner Tries To Cut A Cucumber On The Kardashians, And She Responded

Kendall Jenner made an appearance on the May 12 episode of The Kardashians, “Who Is Kim K?” and got into a pretty intense confrontation. I’m not talking about the argument she got into with Scott Disick over him not being invited to her birthday dinner, either. In the battle of Kendall Vs. Cucumber, the vegetable nearly bested the comparatively private reality star , who sent social media into a tizzy with her inability to slice the cucumber. After being roasted by fans harder than any of the vegetables in Kris Jenner’s well-stocked refrigerator, Kendall even added her two cents.

It all started innocently enough. Kendall Jenner arrived at her mother’s house and said she wanted a snack. Kris Jenner offered to have the chef slice up her cucumber, but the model insisted that she didn’t need help. She proceeded to hold the vegetable awkwardly, and came way too close to cutting herself, and didn’t seem to be actually getting any slices. For the life of me I couldn’t tell you what Kendall and Kris were talking about, because I was too distracted by what was happening on the cutting board. I was not alone. One Instagram user provided some screenshots of the tragic event:

A post shared by Bravohistorian (@bravohistorian) A photo posted by on

The older of Kris Jenner’s impressively pouty daughters with Caitlyn Jenner was at least aware of her lack of knife skills, as she told the camera she was “not a good cutter” and asked the person behind the camera to not zoom in on her. So obviously, they did pan down to show Kendall nearly cutting herself before shifting her hand around behind the cucumber, as Kris continued to look concerned that her daughter might lose a finger. Twitter users were aghast:

Watching Kendall Jenner cut a cucumber is one of most painful things I’ve ever seen.

What was so painful was not being able to jump into the screen and show her how to hold the vegetable — and the knife — safely! Rather than help her daughter out in that way, Kris Jenner proceeded to try to get the chef to come take over. Some social media fans used the opportunity to boost their own morale:

anytime you feel like you're bad at doing something, watch kendall jenner chop a cucumber😭

Let’s not be too hard on her, though. After all, despite her mother’s repeated requests, Kendall Jenner did not make the chef come finish preparing her snack. If she never does it herself, she’ll never learn, right? It does make one wonder, however: how many times in Jenner’s 26 years on Earth has she come into contact with a vegetable that needed cutting? I shudder to think about her needing to dice something, or worse, julienne!

But like I said, she was aware of her deficiencies going in, and upon seeing the social media reaction to her cucumber fail, she even posted a self-deprecating response:

tragic! https://t.co/DY2pnbg2vkMay 12, 2022 See more

She may have survived the cucumber, but her quasi-brother-in-law ended up getting the best of her, as Scott Disick confronted Kendall Jenner about being left out of family events now that Kourtney Kardashian was engaged to Travis Barker. Strangely, Kendall had been the one concerned about Disick’s feelings after the proposal — and fans gave her shit on social media for that too!