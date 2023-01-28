How George Lopez's 'Hands-On' Approach To Comedy Helped One Lopez Vs. Lopez Star For The NBC Sitcom
Comedy legend George Lopez brought a "hands-on" approach to NBC sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez, according to one star!
NBC brought George Lopez back to primetime in the 2022-2023 TV season for new family sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez, alongside his real-life daughter Mayan Lopez. The show turned out to have the recipe for success with its cast back in the fall, scoring a full season order for 22 episodes. There’s still time in Season 1 for plenty of shenanigans from the extended Lopez family, and actor Matt Shively – who plays the lovable Quinten – opened up about the comedy legend’s hands-on approach and how it helped him.
Quinten and George may not have the most solid relationship on the show (despite sharing a hug after George learned what Quinten’s dad really thought of him), but Matt Shively only had words of praise for George Lopez during a recent interview with CinemaBlend. He shared what his experience working with Lopez has been like and what he learned from him, saying:
Matt Shively came to Lopez vs. Lopez with plenty of TV credits already, ranging from True Jackson, VP opposite Keke Palmer to ABC’s The Real O’Neals to USA’s The Purge series. According to the actor, however, he wanted to approach the new NBC sitcom differently, and George Lopez’s “hands-on” approach was an inspiration. Shively continued:
George Lopez has had some bumps in the road of his decades of success, including a health scare in late 2021. He is delivering plenty of laughs on Lopez vs. Lopez, however, and creator Debby Wolfe has shared that he “really does sort of come alive when he's in front of that live studio audience.” She attributed his ability to thrive off of the energy of the audience to his stand-up experience, and Matt Shively also complimented him for the improv skills that he brought to Lopez vs. Lopez. The Quinten actor shared:
Lopez vs. Lopez has found ways to also address more serious issues while also delivered the sitcom shenanigans, such as the early episode that addressed Mayan feeling shame about not speaking Spanish. Those more serious issues definitely don’t turn the show into a drama (or even a dramedy), but help the TV family feel more real. Plus, there’s always humor to be found with the George/Quinten dynamic, and Matt Shively even shared with CinemaBlend that his character is “the perfect punching bag” for George and “I love being the punching bag.”
Fortunately, the full-season order for Lopez vs. Lopez means that fans won’t run out of comedy after the original order for 13 episodes concludes. You can catch new episodes featuring George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, and of course Matt Shively on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC in the 2023 TV schedule. You can also revisit the episodes that have aired so far streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription now!
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel, but will sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.