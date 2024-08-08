NCIS Is Almost Back, Baby, As Wilmer Valderrama And Sean Murray Celebrate After Return To Set

We’re coming up on the fall portion of the 2024 TV schedule, which means that broadcast networks will start airing new shows and new seasons of established shows starting around mid-September. In NCIS Season 22’s case, fans can look forward to both it and the Leroy Jethro Gibbs-focused prequel NCIS: Origins both arriving in October. However, for main cast members Wilmer Valderrama and Sean Murray, they’re fully into NCIS mode, and they celebrated the show’s forthcoming return on social media after returning to set.

Valderrama and Murray, who respectively play Nick Torres and Timothy McGee, took some time out of filming the latest season of NCIS to pose with their badges for all on Instagram to see. Check it out!

Wilmer Valderrama’s post follows two weeks after he shared on the same social media platform that NCIS Season 22 had officially begun filming. Just like in Season 21, these two will be back on screen alongside Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, Katrina Law’s Jessica Knight, Brian Dietzen’s Jimmy Palmer, Diana Reasonover’s Katie Hines and Rocky Carroll’s Leon Vance. It remains to be seen how many episodes will comprise Season 22, although it definitely won’t be just 10 episodes like with Season 21, which only happened because last year’s WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes delayed production.

In any case, NCIS fans can take comfort knowing that the cast and crew are hard at work on Season 22 while they wait to start seeing the final results of that work in two months time. Sean Murray is, of course, the longest-serving NCIS cast member of the current lineup, as McGee was introduced in Season 1’s seventh episode as a recurring character, and then upgraded to the main cast in Season 2. With Season 22, Murray is set to surpass the late David McCallum for most appearances in the procedural franchise. Valderrama’s Nick Torres came aboard as a series regular in Season 14.

The elephant in the room that NCIS Season 22 will need to explore right off the bat is the status of Jessica Knight. In the Season 21 finale, she accepted Director Vance’s offer to become the new REACT instructor at Camp Pendleton, but as already mentioned, Katrina Law will still in Season 22’s main cast. So now we have to wait and see what circumstances lead to her re-joining the team, or if the show will somehow find a way to keep her looped in while she’s working this new job. Wilmer Valderrama also teased that there will be “some tragedy” in Season 22 and that Nick Torres might be “ready for love” this season.

NCIS Season 22 and the first season of NCIS: Origins premiere Monday, October 14. Use your Paramount+ subscription to stream all of the franchise’s shows.