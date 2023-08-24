NCIS: Hawai'i Shares A Surprising Connection With Hawaii Five-0, But It Makes Total Sense

CBS has had a string of hit series set in Hawaii, but Hawaii Five-0 ended a year before NCIS: Hawai'i hit the airwaves. The shows do technically share a universe, however, thanks to a crossover back in the day between Five-0 and NCIS: Los Angeles, and it turns out that Five-0 and Hawai'i have a surprising connection that many fans may not be aware of. They use the same filming studio.

NCIS: Hawai'i uses Hawaii Film Studio in Honolulu to film scenes that require the use of a sound stage and interiors, according to Decider, which is the same studio that was used during the production of Hawaii Five-0. That show ran for ten seasons. Hawaii Film Studio has also hosted Magnum P.I., which started off on CBS in 2018 before moving to NBC in 2023.

The connection between NCIS: Hawai'i and Five-0 is particularly interesting in light of the timing. The series starring Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan was cancelled back in 2020 with just weeks left before the Season 10 finale was scheduled, turning that episode into a series finale that aired in May of the same year.

The newest NCIS series premiered in September 2021, after filming began in June. NCIS: Hawai'i filming in the same studio as Hawaii Five-0 could have made for a pretty seamless transition. At the very least, it suggests that Hawaii Film Studios proved to be a great place for CBS series to film, if an entry in the NCIS franchise would film there as well!

There are further connections between the two shows, including former Hawaii Five-0 actress Katrina Law joining the cast of NCIS and then returning to the Aloha State for the three-show crossover event with NCIS: LA and the Vanessa Lachey-starring spinoff. There was even talk of more Hawaii Five-0 characters turning up in the NCIS franchise, although that hasn't happened.

While Hawaii Five-0 is finished and no sign that CBS or any other network plans on bringing it back, NCIS: Hawai'i was renewed for Season 3 back in February. The hit show will not return as part of the fall 2023 TV schedule, however, as the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike mean that production could not begin on the third season. The break meant that star Vanessa Lachey had time to go see Taylor Swift with her daughter, but she also spoke out about the Maui fires as well despite her show filming on O'ahu.

Now, if all of this talk about CBS and the Aloha State has put you in the mood to revisit these shows, you're in luck. Both seasons of NCIS: Hawai'i so far and all ten seasons of Hawaii Five-0 are available streaming with a Paramount+ subscription. Five-0 crossed over with Magnum P.I. for a two-parter in the former's final season, although Magnum P.I. is not available on Paramount+ since the show was rescued by NBC.