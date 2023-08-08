NCIS: Hawaii’s Vanessa Lachey Would Normally Be Filming The CBS Drama Right Now. Thanks To The Strikes, She Got To See Taylor Swift With Her Daughter Instead

Taylor Swift is in the midst of her record-breaking Eras Tour, and she's closing out the first U.S. leg with six sold-out shows in Los Angeles. As Swift has already performed three at SoFi Stadium, celebrities have gone all out to see the concerts and have posted about it. Notable names like Josh Gad and Mindy Kaling have been living their best Swiftie lives! Now, Vanessa Lachey has become one of the many to document their experience with the tour, which occurred alongside her daughter amid the time the actress would typically be filming NCIS: Hawai'i.

Vanessa Lachey has a lot more free time on her hands this summer with both the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes raging on in Hollywood. One would think that she wouldn't mind working, but she seems to be making the most of the downtime. Lachey and her daughter appeared to create a sweet memory during the first night of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in LA. They simply look like they had the time of their lives, based on Lachey's Instagram post:

Like many Swifties, it looks like the actress' daughter is sporting a custom jacket, one that shows off her name. One can't help but think about the fact that Season 3 of NCIS: Hawai’i would be filming right now, if Hollywood was running as usual. Still, even as a fan of the show, I can't help but smile knowing that the 42-year-old actress and her daughter were able to take in such a wonderful experience together.

It can't be understated just how many stars have rolled up to the concerts at this point. The first night in LA alone saw a murder’s row of celebs attend the Eras Tour, including Alexandra Daddario, Brie Larson and Sarah Paulson. Many were even carrying on the Eras tradition over trading bracelets with each other and fans. And now with more North American dates announced for late next year on top of the international leg of the tour, even more people -- celebs and general fans alike -- will get to see the songstress perform.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Lachey hasn't just been taking a breather since the strikes began. The Love is Blind co-host took to the picket lines, and she wasn’t alone. Stars from all four NCIS shows picketed, and it was the four-way crossover fans missed out on. (That's due to the fact that NCIS: New Orleans was sadly canceled before it had the chance to even take part in a three-way mashup.) Though it's hard to top a formal crossover, the unexpected reunion was a sweet sight to behold.

One has to wonder if any other NCIS alums might follow Vanessa Lachey's lead and check out the Eras Tour. Regardless of whether stars from the franchise attend or not, it's probably a safe bet that a number of celebrities in general will catch a show before the tour ends.

Be aware that Taylor Swift has more upcoming music and projects, and Swifites think a big announcement could happen at one of the remaining LA shows. We'll have to wait and see if that happens and, if you want to see a show for yourself, you'll want to be ready when tickets go on sale for the next U.S. shows.