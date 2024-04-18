NCIS' Katrina Law Knows Fans Adore Jessica And Jimmy's Romance, But Her Latest Comments Have Me Worried

Jessica and Jimmy’s relationship on NCIS is perhaps one of the best elements of the series at the moment, though it arrived at a time when Jimmy was still grieving the surprise death of his wife, Breena. As such, the pairing was unexpected, yet they still managed to become a fan-favorite couple in short order, and not even complications with Jessica’s dad slowed things down. However, star Katrina Law’s recent comments has me just a bit worried for their shared future.

Even if Jess and Jimmy's relationship differs from previous NCIS pairings, with this one being played out more realistically, that doesn’t mean they are completely out of the woods by way of potential problems. Law joined NCIS at Season 18's end, and Jimmy and Jessica gradually fell for each other, only saying "I love you" earlier this season. That was a great sign, but the actress told Us Weekly that their relationship will be tested, and it’s not all sunshine and rainbows going forward. In her words:

It does become a question of did they jump in too fast, too furious? Is this the right time? Are they using each other as a crutch, or is this a legitimate love story? And if it is a legitimate love story, is this going to be a bump or a complete stopping point? . . . I think that’s how relationships grow is when you’re tested to see how you end up coming through on the other side.

While the couple seems to be doing well, it’s not surprising that there will be some questions thrown around, even just hypothetically. And while perhaps troubling, maybe that kind of shake-up is just what they need in order for their relationship to continue growing.

Her quotes about not knowing where things are going are worrisome, but if they Jimmy and Jessica were skating by without any relationship problems, then it’s not that realistic. So it could be an overall positive that the series is giving them complications to work through, even if it’s hard to watch.

Luckily, Katrina Law loves acting with Brian Dietzen. Their chemistry is what makes the relationship work so well on-screen, so it’s definitely like a match made in Heaven. It would be a disappointment if NCIS were to break up Jessica and Jimmy at any point, and Law feels the exact same way:

Brian Dietzen is a wonderful acting partner, and we have so much fun working together. So, the thought of not being able to have as many scenes with him is heartbreaking.

Since NCIS was already renewed for Season 22, which will arrive on the 2024 TV schedule later in the fall, that hopefully allows a lot more time to explore Jessica and Jimmy’s relationship. (Assuming it doesn't fizzle out before this season's end.) Fans should expect some more bumps in the road, but hopefully, it will only continue to help their relationship. At least for Law, it doesn’t sound like she has plans to stop being Dietzen’s scene partner, but you never know what could happen.

For now, there doesn’t seem to be plans to completely destroy Jessica and Jimmy’s relationship, but their future may not be as bright as one would hope. It does help that Katrina Law and Brian Dietzen love acting with each other, plus there is still so much more to explore with them, separately and together. Fans will have to tune in on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS to see what happens with them and the rest of the team following that milestone 1,000th episode.