NCIS: Los Angeles Has Hit 300 Episodes, See How The CBS Series’ Cast And Crew Celebrated

NCIS: Los Angeles is the latest CBS series after SEAL Team to hit a major milestone and, with this new accomplishment, the long-running drama joins an elite group of shows. The NCIS spinoff just hit a whopping 300 episodes! So of course, the cast and crew celebrated in style.

The cast and crew of the procedural, which is currently in its 13th season, are certainly excited about having reached Episode 300. And quite frankly, who wouldn't be? The show’s home production company, CBS Studios, took to Twitter to share pictures of the cast posing in front of a big cake that commemorates the occasion. The tasty-looking treat also featured mini versions of each star. See for yourself:

Can't stop smiling at these pics of our #NCISLA besties celebrating 300 👏 incredible 👏 episodes. Congrats fam and I'll stop by later for a slice of that epic cake 🥳🎂 pic.twitter.com/FsGE5R3uBNApril 15, 2022 See more

Reaching 300 episodes is no small feat, but it’s definitely not surprising to see that NCIS: LA is the latest series to hit the milestone. And things don't seem to be slowing down for the Chris O'Donnell-led drama, as it's been doing well when it comes to ratings. As a result, it's been renewed for a new season, along with the other two series in the storied TV franchise.

As for the cast, they were emotional and thankful in social media messages. Eric Christian Olsen, who portrays Marty Deeks, thanked the crew for all they do, as well as the fans who have tuned in over the past 12 and a half years:

Daniela Ruah, who portrays Deek's colleague and wife Kensi Blye, shared her co-star’s sentiment through a long message full of thanks and love. She also reflected on her time as a cast member on the series:

Some may know that Devin Roundtree actor Caleb Castille went from being a cornerback on the University of Alabama’s football team to eventually becoming an actor playing an NCIS Agent on TV. In his own sentimental post, he reflected on his journey, while also noting that “there’s more work to do”:

LL Cool J, who portrays Sam Hanna, opted to use fewer words when marking the occasion. Though the overall sentiment he shared is still sweet:

Medalion Rahimi, known for his role as Fatima Namazi, shared a heartfelt message with the fans. In it, she spoke on how grateful she is to be on the series and expressed her excitement for next season:

Plot details on the 300th episode are pretty much unknown at this point, I'd wager that something special is being planned. It'll be interesting to see how things play out in the landmark installment. Surely, it could be the perfect opportunity for the writers and producers to do something bold and unexpected.

Meanwhile, NCIS: LA stars LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell have other things to celebrate. The two serve as creators and executive producers on a fellow CBS production, Come Dance With Me. The series, which premiered on April 15, is a fun reality show that sees talented young dancers partner with a family member that has supported their craft.

Of course, there's no need to worry about the show taking up too much of the actors' time, as they, and their co-stars, seem to be incredibly committed to the procedural for the foreseeable future. More immediately though, let's get to speculating on what's going to happen in that 300th episode.

New episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles air on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS, and you can catch up on past episodes by streaming them with a Paramount+ subscription. Also, check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else you can watch.