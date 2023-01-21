NCIS: Los Angeles’ LL Cool J, Eric Christian Olsen And More React After CBS Announces The Show Will End With Season 14

The NCIS franchise, between the OG series, and its spinoffs in Los Angeles and Hawai’i have been extremely successful shows at CBS for what feels like forever. However, After 14 years, and 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles is coming to an end . Following the news about the long-running procedural coming to a close, many of the cast members from the show reacted on social media, including LL Cool J, Eric Christian Olsen, Daniela Ruah and more.

LL Cool J is one of three NCIS: Los Angeles cast members who have been with the show since day one. The actor behind Special Agent Sam Hanna took to Instagram following the news, and posted:

The rapper and actor noted that the three-part NCIS crossover was a massive success, and he thanked the “millions of fans” who have supported the show,” and brought in some of the “best ratings in years.” He also noted that Season 14 is the “perfect time” to end the long-running show. He closed out the post on a happy note, saying CBS has been a great partner, and he has some exciting projects in the works.

Eric Christian Olsen also posted about the bittersweet news. The actor joined NCIS: LA as Marty Deeks late in Season 1, and has been around ever since. He posted on Instagram :

Clearly, this journey has meant a lot to the cast and crew of this show, and as Olsen wrote, I’d assume they all think it was a “spectacular journey” they “all shared.” Other actors from the NCIS world also weighed in on the news. Brian Dietzen, who plays Jimmy Palmer on the flagship series and has worked with the LA cast when the two NCIS shows crossed over , commented on Olsen’s post:

It’s been a GREAT ride my man. Congrats to all. ❤️

Caleb Castille also commented on his co-star’s post, and uploaded his own thoughts as well. The actor took to Twitter to reflect on his time on NCIS: LA, writing:

Incredibly sad about the news that @NCISLA won’t be coming back to give you guys another season but man what an amazing accomplishment…14 seasons! S/o to the best fans & crew in the world! I’m eternally grateful for the opportunity. Special Agent Devin Rountree signing off.

Castille joined that cast in 2020 as Devin Roundtree, and he has been helping the crew solve crime ever since.

Along with these three, Daniela Ruah, who has been on NCIS: LA since the beginning with LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell reflected on how much the series has been a formative project in her life. She posted :

Posting her statement in both English and Portuguese, she also added a throwback photo from the early seasons and another from a more recent episode. She noted how much she’s grown over the years, and how she’ll be back later to talk more about the show's ending. While it’s clear she’s emotional about the news, she also said she’s “grateful” to have had the show in her life for so long.

Medalion Rahimi, who joined NCIS: LA as Special Agent Fatima Namazi, commented on her co-star’s post, writing a lovely note to the woman behind Kensi Blye:

reign on forever my queen ❤️

It’s clear the cast has a lot of love for each other and the long-running series that surpassed 300 episodes last year , and it’s a bummer to see it come to an end.