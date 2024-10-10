NCIS’ Rocky Carroll Shares How Mark Harmon Pranked Him In One Of His Earliest Scenes On The CBS Show, And It’s So Hilarious
A+, no notes.
Rocky Carroll has been on NCIS for so long, one wouldn’t be faulted for forgetting he hasn’t been there since the beginning. But with NCIS Season 22 just days away from premiering on the 2024 TV schedule, it’s worth looking back at a time when Carroll’s character, Leon Vance, was the new guy. Vance was introduced in the final chunk of Season 5 as Assistant Director of NCIS, and by the end of the season, he took over as Director following the death of Lauren Holly’s Jenny Shepard. It turns out that while shooting the final Season 5 scene, Carroll was the target of a prank orchestrated by Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor Mark Harmon which, quite frankly, is kind of hilarious.
Rocky Carroll recently stopped by Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch to talk with hosts Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo, who acted alongside him on NCIS for many years and will soon be leading their own spinoff, NCIS: Tony & Ziva. The Vance actor laid out how in the final moments of the Season 5 finale, his character broke up the show’s main team in his new office by handing them their “sentence,” as he put it. He also noted how Vance “had this habit of chewing a toothpick,” which was directly taken from NCIS technical director Leon Carroll, Jr., whom Leon Vance was named after. That toothpick habit was the basis for the prank Harmon arranged, with Rocky Carroll first saying:
Although the NCIS Season 5 finale, titled “Judgement Day (Part II),” marked Rocky Carroll’s fifth appearance on the show, he was still a newbie among the group. So when the time came to shoot the scene where he sent Ziva back to Israel, reassigned Tony and McGee, and assigned new team members for Gibbs to oversee, Mark Harmon decided to have a little fun by having him, Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo and Sean Murray stick those toothpicks in their mouth. Well, actually, it functioned partly as an amusing prank, but also as a way for Harmon to prove he was confident that Carroll was a skilled enough actor to not break character at that ridiculous sight, and the was right. Carroll continued:
Kudos to Rocky Carroll for keeping it together that long! Of course, those who’ve been watching NCIS for a long time, or have caught up on the series using their Paramount+ subscription, know that when Season 6 rolled around, it didn’t take long for the main characters to get back together. It took a little longer for Leon Vance to not be viewed so suspiciously, but that time eventually came, and now it’s hard to picture NCIS without him. Even better, he still gets the occasional episode focused on him every now and then, like when he was targeted in the NCIS franchise’s 1,000th episode earlier this year.
NCIS Season 22 premieres Monday, October 14th at 8 pm ET, and the extra-sized premiere of the Gibbs-focused prequel NCIS: Origins will follow immediately afterwards. In addition to the aforementioned NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiering sometime next year (probably), NCIS: Sydney Season 2 is also on the way.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.