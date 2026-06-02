The Person MrBeast Gifted A Private Jet To Is Now Tied To A Serious Crime

A person MrBeast gifted a private jet to last year could be facing some serious time in prison after he was arrested in connection with smuggling over 500 pounds of drugs into South America. As the famed YouTuber comes off the 2026 TV schedule with his biggest television appearance yet, his name is tied to a crime that links back to a viral video.

Jabari Brown was arrested on Saturday night in Asunción along with a few other individuals after a private jet he traveled in was found to contain 261.6 kilos (577 pounds) of high-grade marijuana. Latinus reported that Brown and the others are accused of international drug trafficking charges, which could mean serious consequences depending on how it all shakes out (via HighTimes).

The Connection Between Jabari Brown And MrBeast

Many know by now that MrBeast makes his living making YouTube videos where he gives tons of cash and wild prizes to people in the craziest of ways. Sometimes it's identifying Ed Sheeran in a group of doppelgängers, and months ago, it was giving away a private jet.

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Jabari Brown was the winner in the video 100 Pilots Fight For A Private Jet, which currently has 148 million views on YouTube. Brown, nicknamed Streezy in the video, outlasted 100 other pilots to win his own private jet valued at $2.7 million. Worth mentioning, Streezy advanced in the game in the early stages by deceiving a fellow pilot into not taking a briefcase that would've advanced him, saying he wanted to see his opponent move forward and wanted to play the game with integrity. The video went up shortly before the premiere of Beast Games Season 2, which is available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription.

As of writing, MrBeast has not commented on the situation, though it's worth noting he's had no relevant connection to Jabari Brown since the release of this video. As it stands, it seems to be the sole link between the two, and he's not accused of anything beyond spending money in increasingly wild ways.

Did Jabari Brown Use His Jet From MrBeast To Commit A Crime?

Perhaps the most interesting thing in this developing story is that the jet used for the alleged crime is not registered to Jabari Brown. It also lists a man named Keith Siilats as the pilot, leading to questions of whether Brown was a passenger on this flight and what his actual role might've been in this whole thing.

At this time, it does not appear that the jet Brown won from MrBeast was used in this crime, but it is still a developing story with more nuance to work out.

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As for what MrBeast is up to, he's still making content and is fresh off his appearance in Season 50 of Survivor. While the segment drew a lot of criticism from fans, I thought it was a great moment, especially since Jeff Probst was a part of Beast Games. We'll see if he has anything to say about this recent arrest or if he's somehow connected to this entire thing.

Check out MrBeast videos over on YouTube, and as mentioned, watch his series Beast Games over on Prime Video. Following this incident, I wonder if he's going to give away any more private jets.