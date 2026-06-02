Sullivan's Crossing's 'Huge Shakeup' Should Have Ramifications In Season 5, But Morgan Kohan's Comments Are A Relief

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Season 4, Episode 7, “Facing the Music,” streaming for free on The CW app.

The fourth season of hit Canadian romance drama Sullivan’s Crossing has been airing on The CW during the 2026 TV schedule, and the drama has been palpable. And that's not just because of the way Scott Patterson's exit went down. Since Maggie’s ex, Liam, surprisingly showed up at The Crossing at the end of Season 3, there have been some hard confessions that have come to light, and they could spell trouble for her and Cal. The latest shakeup on that front set up some ramifications for the upcoming fifth season, though Morgan Kohan’s comments have me feeling better.

Last week’s episode of Sullivan’s Crossing saw Kohan’s Maggie kissing ex-husband, Liam (Hallmark star Marcus Rosner), amid Maggie's relationship with Cal (Chad Michael Murray). Monday’s installment, “Face the Music,” sees Maggie struggling to tell Cal about that lip lock. While she doesn’t exactly get the courage to divulge the secret, Cal eventually finds out at the end of the episode when overhearing Maggie and Liam chatting about it. This leaves Maggie and Cal’s relationship up in the air, and Kohan told Us Weekly that the aftermath would be tough:

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It’s a huge shakeup, no matter what. That’s going to absolutely rattle the foundation of any relationship.

I love Maggie and Cal and have been a bit on the fence about Liam ever since he came back. Even though fans now know the true circumstances behind Liam leaving Maggie all those years ago, she is happy with Cal, and her ex's presence at The Crossing is just making her confused. That confusion led to the kiss and, now, it seems like she doesn’t know what to do. And, with Cal now aware of the smooch, I can certainly see how this might get messy.

That being said, as much as I hate this situation, sometimes obstacles and tough decisions only bring a couple closer together. It’s obvious that Maggie still has feelings for Liam, but she very clearly loves Cal, who makes her happy. Kohan is hopeful that the fan-favorite duo will work things out and, now, so am I:

No matter how solid you are — and maybe the more solid you are — the harder it is [to work through that]. I think Cal and Maggie are meant to be so I have hope for them.

It’s hard to predict how everything will play out with this across the rest of the season, as there are only three episodes left. If anything, it may be safe to assume that whatever happens in these final episodes will more than likely set up Season 5, which has already been confirmed. What exactly that means for Maggie and Cal, and maybe even Maggie and Liam, remains to be seen, but I'll certainly be watching with optimism as this romance saga continues.

As I (and possibly other fans) keep hope alive that Maggie and Cal will become a couple that defines relationship goals, be aware that new episodes of Sullivan’s Crossing air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. Said episodes also stream the next day for free on The CW app. The first three seasons are available to stream with a Netflix subscription.