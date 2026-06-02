Darrell Sheets’ Business Has Been Shuttered Since His Death. His Son Will Keep His Storage Wars Legacy
A message for the Storage Wars fans...
Darrell Sheets had already said goodbye to Storage Wars in the years prior to his death by suicide at 67. He’d moved to Arizona, where his son and fellow A&E star Brandon Sheets also lived, but he’d dealt with depression in his final days. While in Arizona, though, he’d opened Show me your Junk, a business focusing on hot rods, neon signs and much, much more. The shop has been shuttered in Sheets’ absence, but that may change soon.
While the Storage Wars cast was extremely vocal about the bullying Sheets had undergone prior to his death, and members of the cast had even offered to pay for funeral expenses, the family had been less vocal. Brandon Sheets did pay tribute to his dad after a few days, but the funeral itself had been expected to be a “quaint” affair. Now, a few days later, Brandon is reopening communications between the Sheets family and the Storage Wars fans.
He sent a message to the fanbase noting “Show me your Junk” has not seen its last day in the sun. (Editor Note: we edited for punctuation.)
In addition, Sheets made it clear on FB they’d be bringing “the wow factor” when the store reopened. Fans will remember that being Sheets’ main catchphrase during his time on the A&E show. It rivaled his pal and antagonist Dave Hester’s infamous “Yuup.”
Hester and some of the Storage Wars family were together when they learned the news of Sheets’ death. Hester later said they may have “argued for a lifetime over a pile of junk” onscreen, but he and Sheets were the opposite sides of the same coin. They both knew the business inside and out. They were foils for one another. Reopening the junk store and continuing on with Storage Wars should both be a tribute to that legacy.
I’m sure we’ll hear more in the coming weeks, but for now it’s nice to know Sheets’ memory is being carried forward by his family and friends.
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Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
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