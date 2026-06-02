Tom Holland’s Dad Shared A Baby Video For His Son’s 30th Birthday, And Spider-Man Fans Can’t Get Enough

It's Tom Holland's birthday, and he just turned 30, which feels mildly illegal if you remember the groundbreaking Marvel/Sony deal for Spider-Man, allowing him to swing into the MCU as the baby-faced Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War . Somehow, the actor who once made “Mr. Stark” sound like the emotional center of the entire Marvel universe has entered a new decade, and his dad marked the moment with the exact kind of family video that was basically engineered to break Spider-Man fans, and they cannot get enough of it.

Dominic Holland shared the birthday tribute on his Instagram , posting an old home video of baby Tom being held by his mother while gripping a line above him with both hands. Given his eventual Marvel destiny, the footage has a pretty perfect visual punchline. Dominic captioned the post, “Happy 30th Tom! In training from day dot,” and fans immediately understood the assignment.

A post shared by Dominic Holland (@dommoholland) A photo posted by on

I mean, come on. That is not just a baby video. That is tiny Peter Parker doing strength training before he can even form a quip. That is some deeply accidental Spider-Man film foreshadowing . If Sony and Marvel ever need a prequel called Spider-Baby: Home Before Nap Time, the audition tape already exists. But how are fans reacting? Let's take a look.

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(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Fans React To The Baby Holland Video

The comments section, naturally, turned into one big collective “he was born for this” moment. A lot of fans riffed on Dominic Holland’s “training from day dot” joke, and honestly, the internet was not wrong. Some of the best responses included:

@capitalbuzz: “he had the spider senses from day 1🥹😭”

“he had the spider senses from day 1🥹😭” @pinkykeztii: “Awww, he’s training to be a Spider-Man since day 1! ❤️💙”

“Awww, he’s training to be a Spider-Man since day 1! ❤️💙” @itsspideymate: “when the spider-man job requires 18 years of experience 😭”

“when the spider-man job requires 18 years of experience 😭” @taylajadelake: “Spider-Man straight up out the womb training 😂 happy 30th Tom.”

“Spider-Man straight up out the womb training 😂 happy 30th Tom.” @theholland.clan: “This is the cutest thing. He was literally born to be spiderman ❤️”

That pretty much sums up the vibe. Fans love a full-circle celebrity moment, and this one is almost too neat. The Uncharted star did not just grow up to play Spidey. In this clip, he looks like he was already rehearsing for the role before anyone knew he would have a career in entertainment, let alone donning the red webbed spandex.

The Odyssey star ’s take on the web head has always been defined by youth, earnestness, and that barely contained puppy energy. His Peter Parker was never the distant, polished superhero type. He was the kid trying to keep up with adults, cracking jokes through panic and surviving increasingly miserable Multiverse Saga problems while still seeming like somebody’s very sweet son.

That's what makes Dominic Holland's post so great, not only because of the Spider-Man joke, but also because it is genuinely sweet. There is something disarming about seeing one of the world’s most recognizable movie stars as a baby being held by his mom, completely unaware that millions of fans would one day be studying the clip like it was an easter egg in an upcoming new Marvel movie .

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Holland’s 30th birthday also comes as fans are already looking toward his next Marvel chapter. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to continue Peter Parker’s story , and the title alone has people wondering what kind of reset and inevitable heartbreak might be ahead for the character and his fans when the film hits the 2026 movie calendar .

We’ll have to wait until Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31 to see Tom Holland back in Spidey shape. For now, fans can enjoy baby Tom hanging on for dear life while his dad delivers the perfect punchline three decades later.