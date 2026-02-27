Tony & Ziva Got Canceled, But The Global NCIS Adventure Is Seeing New Signs Of Life

It’s still hard to believe Tony & Ziva was dropped by Paramount+ after only one season on the streamer. The show had more hype than even the release of NCIS: Origins did, and fans had been clamoring for more from Michael Weatherly and Cote De Pablo for years. Plus, the show was actually good, and even had newbies to the franchise hooked from the start. The cancellation is even more bittersweet now that it’s seeing more streaming success.

Some winners on streaming platforms are hot out the gate, and some are a slow burns. One problem Tony & Ziva may have had is simply that the audience on Paramount+ is significantly smaller than on streamers like Netflix, Amazon or even HBO Max. Those boast 325 million, 200 million and 128 millions subscribers, respectively. The home of Tony & Ziva only boast a little over 79 million subscribers, and there weren’t alternate outlets for those still paying for cable to view the show.

NCIS has always had a global audience, however, which is how even shows like NCIS: Sydney have gained traction in the past. Starting in 2026, Tony & Ziva has done well globally, recently dominating the charts in France on the streamer M6+. (The show was number 1 on the streamer through part of January) On iTunes, the show is picking up in places like Hungary and the Czech Republic, with Flix Patrol noting it had maintained Top 10 rankings in several countries like those early in 2026.

Obviously, it’s too little, too late. Tony & Ziva was cancelled at the tail end of December, a couple of months after those with a Paramount+ subscription would have landed the Season 1 finale episode.

The news did come with a ton of brouhaha, however. Fans were very unhappy with the decision from the streamer, and a slew of them came together for a "Save Tony & Ziva" campaign. Michael Weatherly even came out and commented after people put their own money into the campaign and secured a New York Times billboard slot. Though those fans noted "they'll always have Paris," clearly there's still an appetite for more episodes.

So we know there's a dedicated audience there, and I’d make the argument many of the people who would have delighted in seeing this updated adventure are still the people who are subscribing to cable or even YouTube TV and watching live or with DVR. This is also where the other NCIS properties already air.

In some ways, it feels unfair that Michael Weatherly and Cote De Pablo's reunion series didn't get the same shot the other network shows get. Yet, with other NCIS properties still rolling, and a presumably expensive filming budget, the company obviously felt comfortable saying sayonara to the show.