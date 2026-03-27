New FBI First Look Photos Reveal Maggie’s Return, New Workplace Romance For OA And More

The agents of CBS' FBI have been on a rollercoaster ride of highs and lows in the first few months of the 2026 TV schedule, ranging from Scola finally marrying Nina to Maggie tragically losing her younger sister. Now, new details for an upcoming episode reveal that it'll be OA's turn for a storyline at least somewhat tied to his personal life. A new potential love interest is entering his life, and she's a fellow agent. Keep on scrolling to check out the first looks at what's on the way in April!

The upcoming episode is called "Shahadah," written by FBI co-executive producer Sabir Pirzada and directed by FBI: International vet Avi Youabian. The logline courtesy of CBS sheds light on what's going to be causing problems for the 26 Fed team:

When the body of a VA psychiatrist is found tortured and deceased under a nearby overpass, the team is led to a suspicious religious leader with a hefty online presence. Meanwhile, OA builds a connection with Special Agent Zara Ushruf who assists on the case.

"Shahadah" will debut on CBS on Monday, April 13 at 9 p.m. ET and stream next day with a Paramount+ subscription. The episode description makes it clear enough that OA is going to be central to the case, but a first look photo confirms something else that should be satisfying to fans: Maggie will be back by her partner's side. Take a look:

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(Image credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

Missy Peregrym was absent from the milestone 150th episode, with OA teaming up with Scola and Eva while Maggie was out on bereavement leave following Erin's murder. It's likely that she'll be in the mix already in the episode before this one, but the photo does confirm that she'll be back by OA's side for it. The duo has the longest-running partnership of the whole series to date, and will apparently be back together by the time "Shahadah" hits the airwaves.

That's not to say that his partner will be the only agent that OA is close to in the episode, as another photo shows him looking pretty cozy with Special Agent Zara Ushruf, played by Death and Other Details vet Pardis Saremi.

(Image credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

OA has avoided jumping back into the dating pool after his relationship with Gemma fell apart, but perhaps a relationship with another agent would be a better fit for his lifestyle. Scola and Nina are certainly proof that it can work out, and the show has managed to keep that relationship going strong even without having Shantel VanSanten as a series regular.

While it remains to be seen if the agents will have much to smile about while investigating the case in the field, a behind-the-scenes photo shows that the actors were all smiles while filming together... and also that Zeeko Zaki is considerably taller than both Missy Peregrym and Pardis Saremi.

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(Image credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

This particular episode will be FBI's first after taking an extra week off, with CBS dedicating two full hours of primetime to The Neighborhood for its series finale on April 6. You'll be able to see OA back with Maggie as well as making a new love connection with "Shahadah" on Monday, April 13 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, ahead of CIA at 10 p.m. ET.

Both shows have already been renewed for the 2026-2027 TV season, so there's no need to worry about the future of FBI as we get closer to spring finale season.