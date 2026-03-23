CBS' FBI Star Opens Up About Hitting The 150th Episode Milestone And Getting A 'Second Chance'

FBI is on the verge of hitting a major milestone in the 2026 TV schedule, with the hit CBS drama surviving the cancellations of two spinoffs to reach 150 episodes. Just hours after the network renewed CIA for Season 2, the original series is going to put its newest member of the team through the wringer, and Juliana Aidén Martinez spoke with CinemaBlend about Agent Eva Ramos getting a much-needed "second chance" as well as joining the show in time for Episode 150.

The 150th episode airs on Monday, March 23 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS (and streams next day via a Paramount+ subscription), and the show doesn't look like it'll be easing up much on the team after Maggie lost her sister just last week. Called "Crusader," the episode will feature the return of a dangerous drug kingpin from Eva's past after some deaths due to drug exposure at a daycare. For Eva, she'll have to find balance between her duties as an agent and a personal vendetta if she wants to close the case.

All in all, the newest series regular will be central to the 150th episode, but ranking as the newest regular doesn't mean the importance of the milestone was lost on Juliana Aidén Martinez. She opened up about the "significance" for everybody on set:

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I think that the significance of what it is to achieve 150 episodes on a TV show, just objectively, is so incredible, but then also having the opportunity to work with this cast and see how hard they work in order for the show to be the greatest it can be. I definitely felt the significance personally, but also just objectively being in awe that this is such a great milestone, and then feeling really honored that I got to have my storyline on the 150th too. I feel like [that] was really generous of them. I hope everyone enjoys it and it does everyone right.

FBI certainly wasn't the first time that Martinez joined a procedural well into its run on network TV, after she spent a season as a regular on NBC's Law & Order: SVU. She describing joining the CBS show as being taken "to the deep end," and that will certainly be the case in "Crusader."

Of course, if not for the COVID production shutdowns that ended FBI's second season early on a semi-crossover with NBC's Chicago P.D. and then delayed Season 3, followed by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes that resulted in a shortened sixth season, FBI likely would have hit the 150-episode milestone at least one season ago.

(Image credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

So, what does the milestone have in store for Eva? The promo (seen below) confirms that she'll at least have Scola and OA in the thick of the action with her, and Isobel seems stressed enough that it appears the pressure will be on. Juliana Aidén Martinez opened up about how high the stakes will be for Eva in particular with this drug kingpin causing problems:

So high. This is someone that got away from her in the past, and the frustration and heartbreak and anger that she had with a person getting away with such casual injustice, I think, infuriated her and got so underneath her skin that having the opportunity to go [after] someone triggers her so much. That she has the ability to redeem herself is incredibly high stakes for her. It kind of feels like she gets the second chance, and when you get a second chance, it feels like life or death, so I do think this is very high stakes.

For other members of the team, a criminal who got away would presumably be tied to a case they worked as a field agent. For Eva, however, her background prior to joining the team means that her ghosts could come from her time as a federal prosecutor. Whether or not that's the case in the 150th episode, she definitely won't be spending the hour in a courtroom. Check out the promo:

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FBI 8x15 Promo "Crusader" (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Tune in to CBS on Monday, March 23 at 9 p.m. ET for the milestone episode of FBI with its spotlight on Juliana Aidén Martinez's Agent Eva. The drama has already been renewed through Season 9, so fans can enjoy new episodes weekly without having to worry about whether or not the agents will be back in the fall. If FBI hitting 150 episodes puts you in the mood to revisit earlier days of the series, you can go on a blast to the past streaming on Paramount+.