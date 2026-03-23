CBS' FBI Star Opens Up About Hitting The 150th Episode Milestone And Getting A 'Second Chance'
Get ready, FBI fans, after what the series regular told us!
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FBI is on the verge of hitting a major milestone in the 2026 TV schedule, with the hit CBS drama surviving the cancellations of two spinoffs to reach 150 episodes. Just hours after the network renewed CIA for Season 2, the original series is going to put its newest member of the team through the wringer, and Juliana Aidén Martinez spoke with CinemaBlend about Agent Eva Ramos getting a much-needed "second chance" as well as joining the show in time for Episode 150.
The 150th episode airs on Monday, March 23 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS (and streams next day via a Paramount+ subscription), and the show doesn't look like it'll be easing up much on the team after Maggie lost her sister just last week. Called "Crusader," the episode will feature the return of a dangerous drug kingpin from Eva's past after some deaths due to drug exposure at a daycare. For Eva, she'll have to find balance between her duties as an agent and a personal vendetta if she wants to close the case.
All in all, the newest series regular will be central to the 150th episode, but ranking as the newest regular doesn't mean the importance of the milestone was lost on Juliana Aidén Martinez. She opened up about the "significance" for everybody on set:Article continues below
FBI certainly wasn't the first time that Martinez joined a procedural well into its run on network TV, after she spent a season as a regular on NBC's Law & Order: SVU. She describing joining the CBS show as being taken "to the deep end," and that will certainly be the case in "Crusader."
Of course, if not for the COVID production shutdowns that ended FBI's second season early on a semi-crossover with NBC's Chicago P.D. and then delayed Season 3, followed by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes that resulted in a shortened sixth season, FBI likely would have hit the 150-episode milestone at least one season ago.
So, what does the milestone have in store for Eva? The promo (seen below) confirms that she'll at least have Scola and OA in the thick of the action with her, and Isobel seems stressed enough that it appears the pressure will be on. Juliana Aidén Martinez opened up about how high the stakes will be for Eva in particular with this drug kingpin causing problems:
For other members of the team, a criminal who got away would presumably be tied to a case they worked as a field agent. For Eva, however, her background prior to joining the team means that her ghosts could come from her time as a federal prosecutor. Whether or not that's the case in the 150th episode, she definitely won't be spending the hour in a courtroom. Check out the promo:
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Tune in to CBS on Monday, March 23 at 9 p.m. ET for the milestone episode of FBI with its spotlight on Juliana Aidén Martinez's Agent Eva. The drama has already been renewed through Season 9, so fans can enjoy new episodes weekly without having to worry about whether or not the agents will be back in the fall. If FBI hitting 150 episodes puts you in the mood to revisit earlier days of the series, you can go on a blast to the past streaming on Paramount+.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
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