CBS’ CIA Recruits FBI’s Maggie For A Bomb Scare In Exclusive Episode Clip, But Colin's Methods Might Be Too ‘Crazy’ For Her
Maggie doesn't have to deal with OA going rogue like Colin does on CIA.
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CBS has had a good thing going in the spring 2026 TV schedule with CIA Season 1 joining FBI Season 8 on Mondays, and the two dramas will be more closely tied than ever in the freshman series' next episode. FBI stars Missy Peregrym and Alana De La Garza will be crossing over when the spinoff returns from its break, and an exclusive episode clip (seen above) reveals Maggie's first impression of Colin's (Tom Ellis) "crazy" methods as Bill's (Nick Gehlfuss) partner during a bomb scare.
While De La Garza's Isobel has interacted with Nikki (Necar Zadegan) on FBI and Jeremy Sisto has appeared on CIA as Jubal, the next new CIA episode – called "Elimination Game" – will be the first time that Missy Peregrym's Maggie is out in the field with Colin and Bill. She and Bill were on the same page about waiting for a robot to safely deal with the bomb scare, and you don't have to be a weekly FBI viewer to tell that she was not expecting Colin to walk right up to the backpack and taste the explosive substance.
Sure, that substance was marzipan rather than C-4, but can we blame Maggie for asking if Colin is "crazy" at watching him make that move? CBS' logline for "Elimination Game" sheds a bit more light on how serious the case of the week will be for the CIA team to recruit the extra FBI help:
I do enjoy the consistency of Bill (and now Maggie) being decked out in gear with "FBI" emblazoned on the front while Colin wears civvies as a CIA agent, and it's fun to see the contrast with the man who looks like a normal guy in a coat approaching what appears to be a bomb while the FBI agents stand safely away. Anybody watching from the street might be more than a little confused.
CIA getting renewed for Season 2 means that this may be just the first of many cases that pair Maggie up with Colin, as FBI was guaranteed through Season 9 years ago. After all, FBI made it happen on more than one occasion with FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted prior to their cancellations, and neither of those shows were entirely set in NYC like CIA.
Find out whether Maggie changes her mind about Colin's approaches to cases or ends the episode ready to return to OA as soon as possible when "Elimination Game" airs on Monday, April 13 at 10 p.m. ET, directly after the latest episode of FBI. The following week will be a big one for a different CIA character, with Gina (Natalee Linez) going undercover and looking the part. You can catch up on any episodes you might have missed with a Paramount+ subscription now.
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Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
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