CBS’ FBI Stars Address The ‘Scolina’ Ship Name And The Biggest 'Payoff' Of The Winter Premiere Proposal
Wedding bells are ringing on FBI.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
CBS is on the verge of delivering two things that FBI fans have been waiting for: the arrival in the 2026 TV schedule months after the fall finale as well as the nuptials of Scola and Nina. Shantel VanSanten returns to the hit drama for the first time since FBI: Most Wanted was cancelled in the winter premiere on February 23, joining John Boyd for a major development for their characters. They spoke with CinemaBlend about the wedding bells ringing in the winter premiere, as well as being the rare pairing in the FBI world to have a ship name.
The network didn't hide that the Scolina wedding is on the way as soon as news broke that Shantel VanSanten would be reprising her role on FBI, so fans have had something happy to look forward to once the show returned to CBS in the new year. (The winter premiere will also be available streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.)
The episode, called "Confetti," will undoubtedly put them through the wringer before they can say "I do," with the team working to flip a difficult witness and pull off an undercover op at a cartel wedding. Fans will have to tune in to see how a cartel wedding inspires Scola and Nina to have a wedding of their own, but I had to ask the actors for their thoughts on the "Scolina" name. John Boyd responded:
Given that the only shows in the expansive Dick Wolf TV universe to spend much time on romance are generally the three One Chicago series over on NBC, FBI love stories are few and far between. Is it any surprise that viewers might deem Scola and Nina worthy of a portmanteau name of their own? Shantel VanSanten picked up where Boyd left off about how they "have a ship name," saying:
Apparently, relationships aren't against all the rules in the real-life FBI, with John Boyd and Shantel VanSanten able to get some insight into how it would actually work. Fortunately, their characters' workplace romance has gone a lot better than Jubal's with Rina from a few seasons ago.
The agents have insisted over the years that they were perfectly happy with their relationship and parenting situation without needing to get married. Them not being married was even a source of conflict for Nina and her dad on FBI: Most Wanted. So, how earned will it be by the end of FBI's winter premiere when they finally get married? Shantel VanSanted previewed that the "payoff" actually comes a little bit ahead of the wedding:
Considering the unconventional love story that has unfolded for Scolina so far, it remains to be seen whether the proposal is in any way traditional. As VanSanten noted, this show "doesn't always explore" storylines like this, with Maggie and OA consistently unlucky in love over the years. John Boyd agreed with his costar, and elaborated:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Wedding bells won't be the only twist for Nina in "Confetti," however, and Shantel VanSanten explained the "fear factor" of fighting in formalwear when Nina and Maggie go undercover at the cartel wedding. This will be the first episode of FBI since the fall finale back in mid-December. So, be sure to tune in on Monday, February 23 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS for the winter premiere of FBI Season 8.
The Monday night lineup will be changing in 2026, with CIA replacing Watson in the 10 p.m. ET hour. FBI and CIA are set in the same universe, opening Season 8 up to crossovers for the first time since Most Wanted and International ended. In fact, Jeremy Sisto will appear in the series premiere of CIA, and star Nick Gehlfuss explained why it's "perfect" to pair the shows in primetime.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.