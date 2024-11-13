The New Girl Cast Shared Insight On Where Their Characters Are Now, But I Disagree With Jake Johnson's Opinion On Nick

In the age of Hollywood sequels and reboots, it’s odd that New Girl has been overlooked. The comedy series is largely considered one of the most rewatchable TV shows ever, and fans have expressed a positive interest in wanting to see the beloved characters reunite on screen. Unfortunately, we won’t be getting new episodes of the hit show on the 2025 TV schedule or anytime soon. However, Max Greenfield, Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris, and Damon Wayans Jr. did reunite and share insight on where they think their characters would be in 2024. And I’m going to be honest: I don’t agree with Johnson’s future for Nick.

The four men reunited as part of People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue to discuss a variety of things, like passing blame on who is stopping the show from getting a possible rival and what they think their characters have been up to. Morris said Winston would be hanging out with his kids, while Wayans joked that Coach would be bald and unemployed. Greenfield’s answer felt the most in line with his character Schmidt, saying he “just invested in a power washer” and he’s “power washing everything right now.” It sounds like the plot of potentially one of the best New Girl episodes!

However, it was Johnson’s answer about what Nick is up to these days that struck me as odd. When pressed to answer, he said:

Mustache, car dealership. Into sales. Thick mustache. Other than that, same guy.

It’s hard to tell if Johnson was joking, given the tone of the interview was anything but serious — the guys even teased Morris on his recent Emmy win for his role in Fargo. However, if he was serious, then I think Johnson needs to sit his butt down and rewatch New Girl, because a salesman is not who Nick Miller is, at least not a post-Season 7 Nick.

For those who don’t rewatch New Girl every year, by the end of the final season, Nick has achieved a lot in his life. He’s married to Jess; they finally moved out of the loft, he owned a bar with Schmidt, and he became a published writer. A lot would have to change for Nick to suddenly become a salesman at a car dealership.

Now, I’m not saying being a salesman is a bad job; it’s just not the right one for Johnson's character. For one: salesmen are stereotypically good at lying to make a sale, and New Girl fans know that Nick is a terrible liar. In fact, it was one of the show's biggest gimmicks!

Even if, for some reason, Nick needed a new job because he gave up writing, I can’t see him going into sales. It would make way more sense for him to go back to bartending rather than enter a new career.

I do think that 2024 Nick would have a mustache, though. That’s a piece of Johnson’s opinion I can get behind.

While there’s no word on if we’re ever going to get a new season or reboot of New Girl, you can relive the hilarious magic of the show by streaming all seven seasons with a Hulu subscription.