After Lamorne Morris' Emmy Win, Max Greenfield And Damon Wayans Jr. Reacted To It Just Like Their New Girl Characters

Lamorne Morris earned the great honor of being one of the 2024 Emmys winners during last weekend’s telecast. The actor is best known for playing Winston Bishop in New Girl, but after receiving major acclaim for his role in the latest season of Fargo, he earned the award for the first time for “Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie.” Now, two of his New Girl costars just reacted to the award, and they are emulating their New Girl roles. Big time.

Max Greenfield and Damon Wayans Jr, who played Schmidt and Coach on New Girl alongside Lamorne Morris, spoke to ET about the Winston actor's big win in between hosting CBS Presents: You’re Laughing at CBS: A Night of ‘Sit-Down’ Comedy this week. Check out their responses:

The moment Lamorne Morris was mentioned, it felt like the two actors went right into New Girl mode. As they shared, they had both been in contact with Morris recently about the honor. Greenfield even FaceTimed him alongside Jake Johnson (aka Nick Miller) only to find he was spending the next day at the DMV for some reason. (Now, doesn’t that feel like a Winston plotline?)

Wayans Jr. also shared that he had texted Morris that he thought he might win (which is quite Coach of him).

After fans watched the TikTok , many of them took to the comments section to gush over how much Greenfield and Wayans Jr. were giving big Schmidt and Coach energy while talking about their costar. Check out what people had to say:

"the congratulations felt very Schmidt" - @spideyhyde

"the head on the shoulder is so schmidt coded 😭😂😂😂" @barbieee..f

"this is just Schmidt and Coach, did they even act on the show?" -@c0ach_finstock

"They are all their characters in real life" -@imetgabrielle

"This is just an episode of new girl they ARE their characters" - @spiderpuff_

When you star in New Girl for seven seasons like these two did, chances are you either seep into your character, your character seeps into you, or a little bit of both. It also helps that their sitcom is one of the most rewatchable TV shows ever , so audiences just feel like they know them.

Anyways, Lamorne Morris got to win an Emmy after his first time being nominated for the award. Check out his fun acceptance speech where he poked fun at his daughter :

Lamorne Morris Accepts the Emmy Award for Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie - YouTube Watch On

It’s a pretty amazing achievement for the actor, especially since he was nominated alongside Robert Downey Jr. , Jonathan Bailey, Tom Goodman-Hill, John Hawkes, Lewis Pullman and Treat Williams. His New Girl castmates seem super proud, and it’s sweet to know they are still very much in contact.